Humanetics Awarded Patent For Drug That Improves The Effectiveness Of Radiation Treatment For Cancer

Patent protects the use of Humanetics’ lead drug, BIO 300, for use in
cancer patients with solid tumors.
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minneapolis-based Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics) has been awarded
United States Patent 9,724,325 for its new drug, BIO 300, to be used in
conjunction with current cancer treatments. BIO 300 is being developed
to improve outcomes for cancer patients receiving radiation treatment
for solid tumors. Up to 70% of all cancer patients with solid tumors
will receive radiation treatment, and over half a million patients
receive these treatments annually throughout the United States and
Europe.
Radiation treatment is designed to destroy a patient’s cancerous tumor,
but it also may harm the normal tissue around the tumor or in the
treatment path. Common side effects include pneumonitis and fibrosis in
lung cancer patients, oral mucositis and damage to the salivary glands
in head and neck cancer patients, and erectile dysfunction following
prostate cancer radiation treatment. Depending on the cancer type and
location of the tumor, these side effects occur in as many as 80% of all
patients receiving radiation therapy. BIO 300 has been shown to mitigate
the harm to normal tissues, while also enhancing the ability of
radiation to kill tumor cells. These unique, dual action properties of
BIO 300 provide an opportunity to transform the therapeutic benefit of
cancer radiation treatment for certain solid tumors.
“BIO 300’s demonstrated efficacy to enhance cancer treatment while
reducing treatment-related side effects is unprecedented,” said Dr.
Michael D. Kaytor, PhD, Vice President of Research and Development at
Humanetics. “There are currently no drugs on the market that fill this
critical need, and we’re very optimistic about BIO 300’s potential. This
patent issuance is an important step in our progress.”
BIO 300 is currently in a clinical trial evaluating its safety and
efficacy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Further clinical
studies are planned to evaluate BIO 300 in head and neck cancer patients
as well as prostate cancer patients. In addition to treatment efficacy,
these clinical studies will evaluate the ability of BIO 300 to reduce
radiation toxicities to nearby normal tissue. BIO 300’s effectiveness as
a radioprotectant was first discovered by the Armed Forces Radiobiology
Research Institute, where it was being developed to protect military
personnel from accidental or intention nuclear or radiological events.
It remains under development for this use.
About Humanetics Corporation
Humanetics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in
developing and commercializing products to enhance human health and
wellbeing in markets with urgent and unmet needs with a focus on
radiation modulators for oncology and medical countermeasures for both
military and civilian use. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.
