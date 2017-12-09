Veeva R&D Summit To Highlight Life Sciences Shift To Unify Processes In Clinical, Regulatory, And Quality

Fourth annual event to draw 1,000 life sciences professionals and experts

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems today announced details for the 2017 Veeva R&D Summit. The fourth annual event will be held from October 2-4, 2017 in Philadelphia and feature six of the top 25 largest pharmaceutical companies and biotechs, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Merck.

The Veeva Global R&D Summit will highlight the industry’s shift to unify systems and processes in clinical, regulatory, and quality to streamline product development across the enterprise. More than 25 experts from leading biopharma companies are scheduled to speak, including BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., bluebird bio, C.R. Bard, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., Insmed Inc., OraPharma Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., Tesaro Inc., and UCB, among others.

The keynote address will feature Robert Nist, vice president and information officer, medicines development & connected care IT at Lilly, discussing how Lilly is unifying its systems and processes across its entire development lifecycle. Also, another top 20 pharma will describe how they are transforming regulatory with a unified RIM platform for their global regulatory processes.

Veeva founder and CEO, Peter Gassner will discuss Veeva’s vision to transform business processes in clinical, quality, and regulatory with Veeva Vault, a unified suite of applications built on a common platform. Jen Goldsmith, senior vice president of Veeva Vault, and Avril England, general manager of Veeva Vault, will provide a demonstration of Veeva Vault supporting end-to-end processes across clinical, quality, and regulatory to speed product development.

The 2017 Veeva Global R&D Summit is sponsored by Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Deloitte, HighPoint Solutions, Lorenz Life Sciences Group, LPW Training Services, Paragon Solutions, PleaseTech, PwC, Trifecta Clinical, UL EduNeering, and Valiance Partners.

Registration for the event is complimentary for Veeva customers and invited guests. Learn more, register, and view the full agenda at veeva.com/R&DSummit.

