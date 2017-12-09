Veeva R&D Summit To Highlight Life Sciences Shift To Unify Processes In Clinical, Regulatory, And Quality

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems today announced details for the 2017
Veeva R&D Summit. The fourth annual event will be held from
October 2-4, 2017 in Philadelphia and feature six of the top 25 largest
pharmaceutical companies and biotechs, including Bristol-Myers Squibb,
Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead, Janssen Pharmaceuticals,
and Merck.
The Veeva Global R&D Summit will highlight the industry’s shift to unify
systems and processes in clinical, regulatory, and quality to streamline
product development across the enterprise. More than 25 experts from
leading biopharma companies are scheduled to speak, including BioMarin
Pharmaceutical Inc., bluebird bio, C.R. Bard, Halozyme Therapeutics,
Inc., Insmed Inc., OraPharma Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., Tesaro Inc., and UCB,
among others.
The keynote address will feature Robert Nist, vice president and
information officer, medicines development & connected care IT at Lilly,
discussing how Lilly is unifying its systems and processes across its
entire development lifecycle. Also, another top 20 pharma will describe
how they are transforming regulatory with a unified RIM platform for
their global regulatory processes.
Veeva founder and CEO, Peter Gassner will discuss Veeva’s vision to
transform business processes in clinical, quality, and regulatory with
Veeva Vault, a unified suite of applications built on a common platform.
Jen Goldsmith, senior vice president of Veeva Vault, and Avril England,
general manager of Veeva Vault, will provide a demonstration of Veeva
Vault supporting end-to-end processes across clinical, quality, and
regulatory to speed product development.
The 2017 Veeva Global R&D Summit is sponsored by Accenture, Amazon Web
Services, Deloitte, HighPoint Solutions, Lorenz Life Sciences Group, LPW
Training Services, Paragon Solutions, PleaseTech, PwC, Trifecta
Clinical, UL EduNeering, and Valiance Partners.
Registration for the event is complimentary for Veeva customers and
invited guests. Learn more, register, and view the full agenda at veeva.com/R&DSummit.
Additional Information
