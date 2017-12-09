Biogen (BIIB) Appoints Sanjay Jariwala As SVP, Worldwide Medical

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today the appointment of Dr. Sanjay Jariwala as
Senior Vice President, Worldwide Medical.
Dr. Jariwala will be responsible for leading and driving Biogen’s
Worldwide Medical strategy working closely with the company’s Global
Therapeutic Operations and Research and Development leadership teams. He
will be based in Cambridge, Mass., and report directly to Chief Medical
Officer Alfred Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D.
Dr. Jariwala joins Biogen from AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, where he
held the roles of Vice President, Head of Strategy and Vice President of
Infection, Neuroscience, Autoimmunity and Anti-thrombotics, Global
Medical Affairs. During his time at AstraZeneca, he led the
transformation of the Worldwide Medical Affairs Council, developed a
strategic medical planning process to align commercial operations and
R&D priorities, and created and established a new medical operating
model for both medical strategy and execution at the global, regional,
and local levels.
“Sanjay’s depth of experience and track record of strategic integration
of global therapeutic operations, clinical development, commercial, and
state of the art medical leadership across large organizations is
impressive,” said Dr. Sandrock. “He will be an important addition to the
Biogen team as we continue to execute on our mission to transform the
lives of patients with complex neurological and neurodegenerative
disorders.”
Prior to AstraZeneca, Dr. Jariwala was Senior Vice President, Global
Head of Business Development and a member of the Executive Committee at
Vifor Pharma in Zurich, and prior to that at Aspreva Pharmaceuticals in
Vancouver. His industry experience also includes several senior Medical
Affairs and Clinical Development leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline in
the cardiovascular, metabolic, and urology therapy areas. Before moving
to industry, he was a practicing physician for the National Health
Service in the U.K.
“I am delighted to join Biogen to lead its Medical group at this
important time,” said Dr. Jariwala. “I believe that Biogen has the
leadership, the credibility, and the courage required to create a
state-of-the-art worldwide medical function that will lead from the
front.”
Dr. Jariwala holds a Master’s degree in Medical Sciences from Christ’s
College, University of Cambridge, England. He received his medical
degree and completed his medical training at the University of
Cambridge, while based at Addenbrookes Hospital.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine,
Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies
for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative
diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology, and
today the company has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat
multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved treatment
for spinal muscular atrophy; and is at the forefront of neurology
research for conditions including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s
disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and
commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information,
please visit www.biogen.com.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains
forward-looking statements, made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including
statements relating to Biogen’s business activities, our worldwide
medical function and strategy, and the expected benefits from Dr.
Jariwala’s appointment as our Senior Vice President, Worldwide. These
forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as “aim,”
“anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “except,” “forecast,”
“intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “will” and other words
and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on
these statements.
These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements,
including, without limitation: risks relating to management and key
personnel changes; failure to compete effectively; difficulties in
obtaining and maintaining adequate coverage, pricing and reimbursement
for our products; potential future healthcare reforms; the occurrence of
adverse safety events; failure to protect and enforce our data,
intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties
relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; uncertainty of
success in developing, licensing or acquiring other product candidates
or additional indications for existing products; delay in approval of
our drug candidates; product liability claims; and third party
collaboration risks. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the
factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations
in any forward-looking statement. Investors should consider this
cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors identified in Biogen’s
most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports Biogen has
filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements
are based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of
the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to
publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of
new information, future developments or otherwise.