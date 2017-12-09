The Genome 10K (G10K) Consortium Selects 10X Genomics For Next Phase Of Their Vertebrate Genome Project (VGP)

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--10x
Genomics, a company focused on enabling the mastery of biology by
accelerating genomic discovery, announced today that the pioneering
ChromiumTM de novo Assembly Solution will be used for
the generation of high-quality genome assemblies to capture the genetic
diversity of vertebrate species, thus creating an unprecedented resource
for life sciences research and worldwide conservation efforts.
Erich Jarvis, Chairperson of the Genome 10K Project has agreed to
purchase the Chromium™ Controller and consumable reagents for use to
sequence the next phase of the initiative at The Vertebrate Genome Lab
co-led by Olivier Fedrigo at the Rockefeller University in New York.
Others within the G10K leadership, including Richard Durbin of the
Sanger Institute and Gene Myers of the Max Planck Institute already have
Chromium Controller instruments that they plan to use for the project.
The team plans to utilize 10x Genomics platform to contribute to
scaffolding, phasing, and error correction for the next phase of the
G10K-VGP, which aims to create reference quality genome assemblies of
260 species representing all vertebrate orders.
The G10K Project was founded by David Haussler, Oliver Ryder, and
Stephen O'Brien, and launched in April 2009 at a three-day meeting at
the University of California, Santa Cruz. Inaugural meeting attendees
included 55 leading scientists representing major zoos, museums,
research centers, and universities around the world. This initial group,
the Genome 10K Community of Scientists (G10KCOS) continues to grow as
they pursue their dedication to coordinating a major tissue specimen
collection that will lay the groundwork for a large-scale sequencing and
analysis project.
Recently, the G10K has been using long read sequencing, in combination
with scaffolding technologies like optical genome mapping, and Hi-C
mapping. They are planning to use 10x Genomics’ Chromium de novo
Assembly Solution to provide additional long-range information, as well
as high level phasing provided by its unique and proprietary
Linked-Reads data type. This novel data will be used to scaffold and
provide haplotype resolution to reveal the “true” diploid nature of
these unique genome assemblies, as well as to improve upon the accuracy
of the finished assemblies.
Diploid-resolved genomes are becoming a critical aspect of understanding
the biology of model organisms. With haplotype resolved genome
assemblies, we now realize that structural variants and large scale
genomic rearrangements are common across the animal kingdom. If an
individual is heterozygous for a structural variant, it is impossible to
merge these into a singly-represented consensus sequence without
creating a reference bias or error. The old approach of creating these
‘haploid consensus’ assemblies often create artefactual sequence
representations not truly represented in the population, potentially
confounding biological discovery. 10x provides unparalleled power for
resolving haplotype assemblies that can be processed, and assembled,
using this the system.
In addition to using the Chromium de novo Assembly Solution, the
G10K Project also plans to use the Chromium Single Cell 3’ Solution to
study neuronal cell type diversity across multiple vertebrate species,
which will be a novel application of single cell RNA sequencing
(scRNA-seq). This new data will allow members of the G10KCOS to openly
explore neuronal diversity, and identify potential homologies in
neuronal cell types between different species that may reveal
commonalities in cell-by-cell gene expression in homologous populations
of cells. The unparalleled capability of the 10x platform to provide
both genotype and phenotype information with single-cell resolution
makes it the ideal platform for uncovering these novel biological
insights from groundbreaking studies like the G10K-VGP.
“We are excited to see 10x Genomics’ Technology being increasingly
used worldwide, including the exemplary initiative of the Genomes 10K
Project. By using the Chromium™ de novo Assembly Solution and Supernova™
Assembler, biologists can easily and affordably produce a high-quality
de novo genome assembly in weeks, not months, alone or in conjunction
with other technologies,” said Serge Saxonov, CEO of 10x Genomics. “This
can rapidly increase our repository of additional vertebrate genomes,
which is an important step towards advancing conservation biology
ecological diversity efforts worldwide.”
