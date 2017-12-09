Corindus Vascular Robotics Announces First Patient Enrolled In PRECISION GRX Registry

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. [NYSE American: CVRS], a leading
developer of precision vascular robotics, today announced first
patient enrollment in the PRECISION GRX Registry, a post-market study to
continue market surveillance of the Company's second generation CorPath
GRX System.
The PRECISION GRX Registry will include up to 25 sites and enroll up to
1,000 patients receiving robotic-assisted percutaneous coronary
intervention (PCI). The study will gather data to evaluate patient
outcomes, potential economic benefits, procedural parameters and the
expanding capabilities of robotics in PCI. Additional sub-studies will
seek to evaluate the impact of robotics on left transradial access and
robotic wiring times. Dr. Ehtisham Mahmud, Division Chief of UC San
Diego Health, Cardiovascular Medicine and Medical Director, Sulpizio
Cardiovascular Center, has been named as the Global Principal
Investigator for the PRECISION GRX Study.
"We have shown that robotic-assisted PCI can be used with high clinical
and technical success in multiple sites with multiple operators and the
new Registry is designed to evaluate the impact of the expanding
capabilities of robotics," said Ehtisham Mahmud, MD. "I look forward to
spearheading the effort in evaluating this new technology and its value
in current practice."
The procedure on the first patient in the trial was performed by Dr.
Srini Potluri at The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano, one of two Baylor
hospitals participating in the Registry. The hospital currently has two
CorPath GRX Systems installed in its catheterization labs. Dr. Potluri
stated, "I am excited to participate in the PRECISION GRX Registry to
expand the depth of clinical research supporting robotic-assisted PCI.
Our participation emphasizes our continuous commitment to advancing
patient care in interventional medicine."
"Enrollment of the first patient in the PRECISION GRX Registry is a
major milestone for the Company and we look forward to the participation
of leading centers across the country," said Mark Toland, President and
Chief Executive Officer of Corindus. "We strongly believe that the
improvements to the CorPath platform with GRX will further validate the
widespread benefits and adoption of robotic-assisted PCI."
About Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.
Corindus
Vascular Robotics, Inc. is a global technology leader in
robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The company's CorPath®
System is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic
precision to percutaneous coronary interventions. During the procedure,
the interventional cardiologist sits at a radiation-shielded workstation
to advance guide catheters, stents, and guidewires with
millimeter-by-millimeter precision. The workstation allows the physician
greater control and the freedom from wearing heavy lead protective
equipment that causes musculoskeletal injuries. With the CorPath System,
Corindus Vascular Robotics brings robotic precision to interventional
procedures to help optimize clinical outcomes and minimize the costs
associated with complications of improper stent placement during manual
procedures. Corindus stands behind its product with its unique $1,000
hospital credit "One Stent Program." For additional information, visit www.corindus.com,
and follow @CorindusInc.
