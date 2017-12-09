CANBridge Life Sciences Appoints Chief Business Officer Will Head First U.S. Office

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CANbridge Life Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing Western drug candidates in China and North Asia, announced that Paul Wagner, Ph.D. will be joining the company as Senior Vice President Corporate Strategy and Development, Chief Business Officer, effective October 16, 2017. Dr. Wagner will lead CANbridge’s global business development and head up CANbridge’s first office outside of China, located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which opened earlier this year.

Dr. Wagner served as the Chief Financial Officer of Pfenex Inc (NYSE MKT: PFNX), where he led the initial public offering for the company, as well as key asset partnering. Prior to Pfenex, Dr. Wagner was responsible for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical investments for Allianz Global Investors (AGI). Before joining AGI, he led Development Licensing for PDL Biopharma. Dr. Wagner also covered the biotechnology sector as a sell-side equity analyst at Lehman Brothers. He holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and is a CFA charterholder.

“We are very pleased to have Paul join CANbridge as our Chief Business Officer,” said James Xue, Ph.D., CANbridge Chairman, President and CEO. “He brings a depth of experience that will be instrumental to the growth of the CANbridge product portfolio as we seek new clinical-stage acquisition candidates.”

“I am very excited to be joining CANbridge and leading the corporate strategy and development effort, “said Dr. Wagner. “The quality of the talented employees at CANbridge, as well as James’ strong leadership, significantly differentiates CANbridge. I look forward to working with the team as they focus on developing important new therapies to help improve the lives of patients, thereby building value for the investors.”

About CANbridge Life Sciences

CANbridge Life Sciences, Ltd. is a bio-pharmaceutical company accelerating development and commercialization of specialty healthcare products for serious and critical medical conditions in China and North Asia (Korea and Taiwan). CANbridge develops partnerships with Western bio-pharmaceutical companies with clinical-stage pharmaceutical, medical device or diagnostic products that are either unavailable in China/North Asia or address medical needs that are underserved in the region. CANbridge also licenses, or obtains exclusive rights to commercialize, drug and device products that are approved in their home markets for commercialization in China and North Asia. CANbridge has an agreement with EUSA Pharma, to commercialize Caphosol® in China for the prevention and treatment of oral mucositis caused by cancer treatments, and a license with Apogenix to develop, manufacture and commercialize immune-oncology therapy, APG101, for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan, where it is being developed as CAN008, and a world-wide license (ex-North America) with AVEO Oncology to develop, manufacture and commercialize clinical-stage ErbB3 (HER3) inhibitory antibody candidate AV203, renamed by CANbridge as CAN017.

Led and backed by a highly-seasoned executive team, with extensive Chinese drug development experience, CANbridge has the capability to select, acquire, develop and commercialize future therapeutics and diagnostics targeting the unmet medical needs of Chinese and East Asian patients with serious or critical conditions.

CANbridge is privately-held and headquartered in Beijing, China. For more on CANbridge Life Sciences, please go to www.canbridgepharma.com.