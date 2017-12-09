CANBridge Life Sciences Appoints Chief Business Officer Will Head First U.S. Office

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CANbridge Life Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company focused on
developing Western drug candidates in China and North Asia, announced
that Paul Wagner, Ph.D. will be joining the company as Senior Vice
President Corporate Strategy and Development, Chief Business Officer,
effective October 16, 2017. Dr. Wagner will lead CANbridge’s global
business development and head up CANbridge’s first office outside of
China, located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which opened earlier this
year.
Dr. Wagner served as the Chief Financial Officer of Pfenex Inc (NYSE
MKT: PFNX), where he led the initial public offering for the company, as
well as key asset partnering. Prior to Pfenex, Dr. Wagner was
responsible for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical investments for
Allianz Global Investors (AGI). Before joining AGI, he led Development
Licensing for PDL Biopharma. Dr. Wagner also covered the biotechnology
sector as a sell-side equity analyst at Lehman Brothers. He holds a
Ph.D. in Chemistry from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech)
and is a CFA charterholder.
“We are very pleased to have Paul join CANbridge as our Chief Business
Officer,” said James Xue, Ph.D., CANbridge Chairman, President and CEO.
“He brings a depth of experience that will be instrumental to the growth
of the CANbridge product portfolio as we seek new clinical-stage
acquisition candidates.”
“I am very excited to be joining CANbridge and leading the corporate
strategy and development effort, “said Dr. Wagner. “The quality of the
talented employees at CANbridge, as well as James’ strong leadership,
significantly differentiates CANbridge. I look forward to working with
the team as they focus on developing important new therapies to help
improve the lives of patients, thereby building value for the investors.”
About CANbridge Life Sciences
CANbridge Life Sciences, Ltd. is a bio-pharmaceutical company
accelerating development and commercialization of specialty healthcare
products for serious and critical medical conditions in China and North
Asia (Korea and Taiwan). CANbridge develops partnerships with Western
bio-pharmaceutical companies with clinical-stage pharmaceutical, medical
device or diagnostic products that are either unavailable in China/North
Asia or address medical needs that are underserved in the region.
CANbridge also licenses, or obtains exclusive rights to commercialize,
drug and device products that are approved in their home markets for
commercialization in China and North Asia. CANbridge has an agreement
with EUSA Pharma, to commercialize Caphosol® in China for the prevention
and treatment of oral mucositis caused by cancer treatments, and a
license with Apogenix to develop, manufacture and commercialize
immune-oncology therapy, APG101, for the treatment of glioblastoma
multiforme in China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan, where it is being
developed as CAN008, and a world-wide license (ex-North America) with
AVEO Oncology to develop, manufacture and commercialize clinical-stage
ErbB3 (HER3) inhibitory antibody candidate AV203, renamed by CANbridge
as CAN017.
Led and backed by a highly-seasoned executive team, with extensive
Chinese drug development experience, CANbridge has the capability to
select, acquire, develop and commercialize future therapeutics and
diagnostics targeting the unmet medical needs of Chinese and East Asian
patients with serious or critical conditions.
CANbridge is privately-held and headquartered in Beijing, China. For
more on CANbridge Life Sciences, please go to www.canbridgepharma.com.