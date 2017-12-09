Kaneka Eurogentec Announces The Construction Of A New Large Scale Pharmaceutical Grade Biologics Manufacturing Facility

SERAING, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaneka Eurogentec, a custom service and FDA inspected contract
development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today that
its board has approved the construction of a new state of-the-art GMP
facility adjacent to its current facility and equipped with a 2200 L
fermenter. The expansion will allow for the large scale production of
biopharmaceuticals including recombinant proteins, antibody fragments
and plasmid DNA.
A new facility responding to current market needs
The multi-product facility will include the capability for large scale
production using innovative Eurogentec technologies such as the improved
production of complex proteins by secretion from yeasts and the
production of kilo-scale plasmid DNA for viral and non-viral gene and
cell therapies. This expansion will be complementary to the current
capabilities and together will provide small and industrial scale
production. It will offer on a single site to clients on a worldwide
basis biologics manufacturing intended to clinical studies and
commercialization.
Lieven Janssens, Executive Vice President at Kaneka Eurogentec stated
“The rapid growth in cell and gene therapy products is driving the need
for large batches of plasmid DNA; our existing pharma and biotech
customers have already expressed the need for kilo-scale manufacturing
capabilities and we have developed equipment and methods to respond to
these needs with the new facility”.
Ingrid Dheur, Vice President Biologics at Kaneka Eurogentec added
“Complex protein structures such as new antibody formats are generating
rapid growth in the use of Pichia pastoris for these types of biologics;
the new facility will also be equipped for large scale production using
such yeast expression systems”.
Construction is expected to start in autumn of 2017. The
state-of-the-art facility will be equipped for the production and
purification of new biomedicines using cost-effective and safe microbial
strains and will include the installation of a 2200 L fermenter, harvest
and purification equipment for all expression strategies. Additionally,
the expansion will result in the hiring of 40 full time scientific staff
trained in the production of GMP therapeutic products.
About Kaneka Eurogentec
Eurogentec was founded in 1985 as a spin-off company of the University
of Liège (Belgium). Kaneka Eurogentec contributes to improving health
and fighting diseases by supplying products and services to scientists
involved in life science research, molecular diagnostics, and
therapeutic developments. The Liège-based company is recognised as one
of the major suppliers in the field of genomics and proteomics as well
as a trusted Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO)
for the bio-production of pharmaceuticals (vaccines and medicines
In 2010, Eurogentec, renamed Kaneka Eurogentec in April 2017, became
part of Kaneka Corporation, a large Japanese chemical company focusing
on technology and innovation.
About Kaneka Corporation
Kaneka is an innovation-oriented chemical company. Traditionally the
company has been active in polymers, fermentation, biotechnology and
electronics, as well as other fields. Business activities now span a
broad spectrum of markets ranging from plastics, EPS resins, chemicals
and foodstuffs to pharmaceuticals, medical devices, electrical and
electronic materials and synthetic fibers. The life science related
activities are currently one of the strategically important domains for
Kaneka. The company has been a pioneer among Japanese chemical companies
in establishing overseas operations, beginning in 1970 with a subsidiary
in Belgium.