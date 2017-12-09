|
The Art Of Clinical Trial Design: Generating Real World Evidence That Satisfies Regulators And Payers
Today, payers demand more and better evidence of precise costs and benefits new drugs provide. While obtaining market authorization is a sponsor’s top priority, obtaining reimbursement and market access is equally challenging in today’s landscape. However, it can be difficult to design a drug-development program that meets the requirements of regulators and payers.
