 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Vertex (VRTX) Quietly Terminates a Small Phase II CF Trial



9/12/2017 6:25:43 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Vertex Pharmaceuticals slips into the red after being up as much as 2.6%. The culprit appears to be an article by STAT News' Adam Feuerstein who cites the company's quiet termination of a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating a long-acting version of Kalydeco (ivacaftor) in cystic fibrosis patients with CFTR gating mutations. Per ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion was last month.

The company says development remains on track but apparently is mum on the reason for terminating (or at least not reporting the results) the trial.

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 