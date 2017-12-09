|
Biophysics Study Makes Exciting Advancements For The Future Of DNA Sequencing, Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Reveals
9/12/2017 6:18:33 AM
A Northeastern research team has developed new technology that optimizes DNA sequencing using nanophysics and electric currents. In a paper published in Nature Nanotechnology, Northeastern Professor of Biological Physics Meni Wanunu, in partnership with Pacific Biosciences, a biotechnology company with a focus on DNA sequencing, developed a method for loading DNA into sequencing wells with orders of magnitude higher efficiencies.
