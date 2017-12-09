 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Nanoparticles From Tattoos Circulate Inside The Body, Scientific Reports Reveals



9/12/2017 6:16:37 AM

The elements that make up the ink in tattoos travel inside the body in micro and nanoparticle forms and reach the lymph nodes, according to a study published in Scientific Reports on 12 September by scientists from Germany and the ESRF, the European Synchrotron, Grenoble (France). It is the first time researchers have found analytical evidence of the transport of organic and inorganic pigments and toxic element impurities as well as in depth characterization of the pigments ex vivo in tattooed tissues. Two ESRF beamlines were crucial in this breakthrough.

