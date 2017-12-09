First On-Chip Nanoscale Optical Quantum Memory Developed, California Institute of Technology Reveals

|
9/12/2017 6:14:50 AM
For the first time, an international team led by engineers at Caltech has developed a computer chip with nanoscale optical quantum memory.
Quantum memory stores information in a similar fashion to the way traditional computer memory does, but on individual quantum particles -- in this case, photons of light. This allows it to take advantage of the peculiar features of quantum mechanics (such as superposition, in which a quantum element can exist in two distinct states simultaneously) to store data more efficiently and securely.
