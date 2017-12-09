 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Patients To Benefit From New 3D Visualizations Of The Heart, Aarhus University Study



9/12/2017 6:12:47 AM

Future heart surgeries will be better informed, as cardiologists will have access to detailed information regarding the 3D disposition of the human conduction system, which is responsible for generating the heartbeat.

This is how Robert Stephenson from Aarhus University/Aarhus University Hospital summarizes the clinical and research implications of the new 3D imaging method that allows 3D reproductions of the human conduction system.

