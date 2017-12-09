Biogen (BIIB) Notches an AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Vet for Its Payroll

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today the appointment of Dr. Sanjay Jariwala as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Medical.

Dr. Jariwala will be responsible for leading and driving Biogen’s Worldwide Medical strategy working closely with the company’s Global Therapeutic Operations and Research and Development leadership teams. He will be based in Cambridge, Mass., and report directly to Chief Medical Officer Alfred Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Jariwala joins Biogen from AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, where he held the roles of Vice President, Head of Strategy and Vice President of Infection, Neuroscience, Autoimmunity and Anti-thrombotics, Global Medical Affairs. During his time at AstraZeneca, he led the transformation of the Worldwide Medical Affairs Council, developed a strategic medical planning process to align commercial operations and R&D priorities, and created and established a new medical operating model for both medical strategy and execution at the global, regional, and local levels.

“ Sanjay’s depth of experience and track record of strategic integration of global therapeutic operations, clinical development, commercial, and state of the art medical leadership across large organizations is impressive,” said Dr. Sandrock. “ He will be an important addition to the Biogen team as we continue to execute on our mission to transform the lives of patients with complex neurological and neurodegenerative disorders.”

Prior to AstraZeneca, Dr. Jariwala was Senior Vice President, Global Head of Business Development and a member of the Executive Committee at Vifor Pharma in Zurich, and prior to that at Aspreva Pharmaceuticals in Vancouver. His industry experience also includes several senior Medical Affairs and Clinical Development leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline in the cardiovascular, metabolic, and urology therapy areas. Before moving to industry, he was a practicing physician for the National Health Service in the U.K.

“ I am delighted to join Biogen to lead its Medical group at this important time,” said Dr. Jariwala. “ I believe that Biogen has the leadership, the credibility, and the courage required to create a state-of-the-art worldwide medical function that will lead from the front.”

Dr. Jariwala holds a Master’s degree in Medical Sciences from Christ’s College, University of Cambridge, England. He received his medical degree and completed his medical training at the University of Cambridge, while based at Addenbrookes Hospital.

About Biogen

Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology, and today the company has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy; and is at the forefront of neurology research for conditions including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

Biogen Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to Biogen’s business activities, our worldwide medical function and strategy, and the expected benefits from Dr. Jariwala’s appointment as our Senior Vice President, Worldwide. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “except,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including, without limitation: risks relating to management and key personnel changes; failure to compete effectively; difficulties in obtaining and maintaining adequate coverage, pricing and reimbursement for our products; potential future healthcare reforms; the occurrence of adverse safety events; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; uncertainty of success in developing, licensing or acquiring other product candidates or additional indications for existing products; delay in approval of our drug candidates; product liability claims; and third party collaboration risks. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. Investors should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors identified in Biogen’s most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports Biogen has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.