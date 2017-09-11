Onxeo (ONXEO.PA) Plunges After Liver Cancer Drug Fails Late-Stage Study

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of
innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases, in particular in
oncology, today announced top line results from the phase III ReLive
trial of Livatag® (doxorubicine Transdrug™) in adult patients with
unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), intolerant to sorafenib or
having progressed after a systemic therapy including sorafenib, when
compared to best standard of care. The study did not meet its primary
endpoint of improving survival over the comparative group.
The major reason is an unexpected high survival in the comparative
group. Indeed, the study was not placebo controlled and patients in the
comparative group could receive other anticancer agents (including
oxaliplatin, gemcitabine or tyrosine kinase inhibitors) which might
explain the high survival rate of the control arm. Livatag®, as single
agent, showed a similar effect as the one observed in that comparative
group with active treatments. There was no difference in efficacy
between the two arms (Livatag 20mg/m² and 30mg/m²).
The overall safety and tolerability profile of Livatag® in ReLive was
favorable with a fully manageable toxicity profile in both groups of
Livatag (20mg/m² and 30mg/m²) including in those patients who underwent
the longest treatment periods, over one year. The overall tolerability
was comparable to the one observed in the comparative group.
“The Relive study did not meet its primary endpoint, partly due to
the high survival rate in the control arm, which was unprecedented
except in the most recent phase III negative trial post Sorafenib in HCC.
However, Livatag tends to show a similar level of efficacy as
recently reported for regorafenib in second line, in a well preserved
liver function population (Child– Pugh A), although both drugs cannot be
compared due to the lack of assessment of both drugs in the same trial,"
commented Philippe Merle, MD, Professor in Hepatology (La Croix Rousse
Hospital, Lyon, France) and Coordinating Investigator of the ReLive
study. “We want to thank all the investigators who have supported the
completion of this large phase III trial as well as the patients and
their families, and we are confident that they benefited in
participating in the Relive study.”
The monitoring of the patients still enrolled in the study will continue
to completion expected in H1 2019.
The analysis of predefined subgroups is ongoing and the main results
from the ReLive study will be presented on at the upcoming 11th
Annual Conference of the International Liver Cancer Association in
Seoul, South Korea (ILCA 2017 - ilca2017.org).
“Once the Relive data are fully analyzed, we will reinitiate
licensing discussion with potential partners based on key study outcomes
to define the best path forward,” said Judith Greciet, Chief
Executive Officer of Onxeo. “As already announced, Onxeo will
continue to advance its diversified pipeline of innovative assets in
oncology. Refocusing our R&D activities on AsiDNA™ and Beleodaq® should
extend our financial visibility until early 2020."
About Hepatocellular Carcinoma, an aggressive form of primary liver
cancer
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) or hepatocarcinoma is the most common of
the primary liver cancers (85% to 90%). According to Globocan (2012
data), liver cancer is the 6th most common cancer in terms of incidence
(782,000 new cases worldwide each year, 5.6% of all new cancer cases)
with the 2nd highest mortality rate (95% lethality) after lung cancer.
The major risk factors are infection by hepatitis viruses (B and C),
overconsumption of alcohol and metabolic diseases, especially
non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a growing cause of cirrhosis and
HCC.
About ReLive Phase III trial
This international, multicenter, randomized, comparative Phase 3 trial
was conducted in 11 countries (Europe, USA, and MENA) at 70 centers and
enrolled 397 adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma
(HCC), intolerant to sorafenib or having progressed after a systemic
therapy including sorafenib. Patients were randomized to receive
Livatag® administered intravenously for 6 hours every 4 weeks (n=263) or
best standard of care, i.e. any cancer therapy chosen by the physician
except sorafenib (n=134). Treatment was continued until disease
progression or unacceptable toxicity. The monitoring of the patients
enrolled in the study will continue to completion, expected Q1 2019.
About Onxeo
Onxeo is a biotechnology company developing innovative drugs for the
treatment of orphan diseases in oncology, driven by high therapeutic
demand in one of the fastest growing segments of the pharmaceutical
industry.
Onxeo’s objective is to become a major international player in the field
of rare or resistant cancers. Its growth strategy is to develop
innovative, effective, and safe drugs based on breakthrough technologies
that can make a real difference in patients’ lives, by acquiring or
in-licensing first-in-class or unique compounds at an early stage and
bringing them through translational research and proof of concept
clinical development up to value-creating inflexion points. Onxeo’s
orphan oncology pipeline comprises products in several on-going
preclinical and clinical programs, alone or in combination for various
cancer indications.
-
Livatag® is a nanoparticle formulation of the chemotherapy
doxorubicin, developed using Onxeo’s proprietary Transdrug™ technology
designed to facilitate the penetration of the drug into the tumor cell
and increase the target DNA exposure to the drug, thereby bypassing
the mechanisms of multi-drug resistance developed by tumor cells.
-
AsiDNA™: a first-in-class siDNA (signal-interfering DNA)
candidate which has successfully undergone a proof-of-concept Phase I
trial via local administration in metastatic melanoma. Recent positive
preclinical proof-of-concept results confirmed AsiDNA™ activity via
systemic administration in a murine model of triple negative breast
cancer (TNBC). The Company now prepares a phase I trial via systemic
(intravenous) administration, expected to be submitted to the
regulatory authorities by the end of 2017.
-
Beleodaq® (belinostat): a HDAC inhibitor, conditionally
FDA-approved in the US in 2014 under the agency’s accelerated approval
program as a second-line treatment for patients with peripheral T-cell
lymphoma (PTCL) and currently marketed by Onxeo’s partner in the US,
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals; belinostat in combination with other
anti-cancer agents is also in ongoing development in 1st
line treatment for patients with PTCL (BelCHOP) and in solid tumors.
Both AsiDNATM via intravenous administration and belinostat
(notably its oral formulation) are currently undergoing intense
preclinical activities, alone and in combination, to determine the best
combinations, indications and clinical pathways, with already promising
data.
Additional preclinical results will be announced in the coming weeks and
first clinical studies will be submitted to regulatory authorities
before year-end 2017, as previously announced.
The Company is headquartered in Paris, France with offices in Copenhagen
and in New York, and has approximately 60 employees. Onxeo is listed on
Euronext in Paris, France and Nasdaq Copenhagen, Denmark (Ticker: ONXEO,
ISIN Code: FR0010095596).
