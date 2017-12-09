|
FDA's Gottlieb Has Big Plans to Get Drugs Approved Faster, Tackle Drug Development Costs
9/12/2017 5:45:04 AM
FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb has sounded a crystal clear warning over the high — and growing — cost of drug development. And in a speech to regulatory execs on Monday, Gottlieb committed the FDA to backing up more efficient drug development programs with new measures to clear the regulatory path for developers barreling ahead to relatively swift pivotal data in search of an accelerated OK.
Gottlieb started by outlining a bleak picture in drug R&D, noting that the economic model for drug development is broken.
comments powered by