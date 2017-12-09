Alexion (ALXN) Wants a Fresh Start, Slashes 20% of Jobs and Will Move HQ to Boston

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) today announced an
operational plan to re-align the global organization with its refocused
corporate strategy. The plan is expected to deliver approximately $270
million in GAAP and approximately $250 million in non-GAAP pre-tax
savings annually by 2019. The restructuring will reduce the Company’s
global workforce by approximately 20%. The resulting savings will allow
Alexion to prioritize investments to advance growth opportunities,
optimize capabilities across the organization, and position Alexion to
deliver on its financial ambitions, including growing GAAP operating
margin to 37% and non-GAAP operating margin to 50% in 2019. Alexion
expects that the increased financial flexibility will allow the Company
to reinvest approximately $100 million a year into research and
development through disciplined business development and additional
complement proof-of-concept studies starting in 2018. Alexion
anticipates the total pre-tax restructuring and related expenses
associated with today’s announcement to be in the range of $340 million
to $440 million.
“By streamlining our operations we will create a leaner organization
with greater financial flexibility that is highly focused on delivering
for patients, growing our rare disease business, and both leveraging our
leadership in complement and pursuing disciplined business development
to expand the pipeline,” said Ludwig Hantson, Chief Executive Officer of
Alexion. "These types of changes are difficult and we recognize that
they have a personal impact on people who have been dedicated to the
mission of Alexion. We thank our employees for their contributions to
the achievements of Alexion. While difficult, these changes were
necessary to enable the Company to deliver sustainable long-term
performance to support our ability to continue to develop and deliver
life-changing therapies for patients.”
Alexion’s Strategic Focus
Alexion previously announced the Company’s strategy to drive its next
phase of growth by:
-
Growing and maximizing our rare disease business
-
Focusing research on complement and development on core areas of
hematology, nephrology, neurology and metabolic disorders to enhance
productivity
-
Pursuing disciplined business development to expand the pipeline
-
Optimizing infrastructure to deliver margin expansion, EPS growth and
increased cash flow
Restructuring Details
The restructuring will achieve savings by focusing the development
portfolio, simplifying business structures and processes across the
Company's global operations, and consolidating manufacturing
capabilities. This includes:
-
Research & Development: Eliminating spend and headcount associated
with previously announced de-prioritized pipeline programs as well as
optimizing additional R&D spend. As previously disclosed, these
de-prioritized programs include ALXN1101 (cPMP replacement therapy)
and ALXN6000 (samalizumab) as well as partnerships with Moderna
Therapeutics, Blueprint Medicines and Arbutus Biopharma.
-
Manufacturing and Site Consolidation: The new facilities strategy will
result in the closing of multiple Alexion sites, including the Alexion
Rhode Island manufacturing facility and certain regional and
country-based offices. Alexion has had a positive working relationship
with the state of Rhode Island, however, the Company is aligning its
manufacturing facilities with its ongoing multi-product network
manufacturing strategy, which utilizes Alexion’s manufacturing
operations in the U.S. and Ireland, and manufacturing capacity through
its manufacturing partners.
-
Commercial: Aligning investments with its core, high growth markets,
optimizing the global operating structure to leverage synergies across
regions and countries, reducing operating redundancies and focusing on
continuity of the Company's field teams.
-
General & Administrative: In parallel with the Research & Development
and Commercial organizational changes, the Company is right-sizing
certain G&A functions, such as Human Resources, Finance and
Information Technology (IT), including out-sourcing certain non-core
Finance and IT roles to support the realigned business. Alexion will
continue to invest in other G&A functions, such as Legal and
Compliance, to support its global business.
Implementing these changes is expected to deliver approximately $270
million in GAAP pre-tax savings annually, inclusive of $20 million of
share-based compensation savings, and approximately $250 million in
non-GAAP pre-tax savings annually by 2019. These changes will position
Alexion to deliver on its financial ambitions, including growing GAAP
operating margin to 37% and non-GAAP operating margin to 50% in 2019.
Establishing New Headquarters in Boston, MA; Research Center of
Excellence to be Based in New Haven, CT
As part of these initiatives, Alexion plans to relocate its headquarters
to Boston, MA by mid-2018. The Company plans to have approximately 400
positions in Boston. As the Company reorganizes to deliver on its
re-focused strategy, Boston will provide access to a larger
biopharmaceutical talent pool and a variety of life-sciences partners to
further support future growth initiatives.
“Alexion’s 25 year history began in New Haven, and Connecticut remains a
critical part of our future. We value our relationship with the state of
Connecticut, and our New Haven-based research team is critical to
growing and strengthening Alexion’s leadership in complement, which will
allow us to fulfill our mission of serving patients and families with
rare and ultra-rare diseases,” said Hantson.
New Haven, CT will be the Company’s Center of Excellence for its
world-class complement research and process development teams, which are
dedicated to advancing Alexion’s innovation engine. Approximately 450
positions will be based in New Haven, including employees working in the
research and process development laboratories, the clinical supply and
quality teams, nurse case management and a number of important
enterprise business services.
Financial Update
The Company expects to record cumulative pre-tax restructuring and
related expenses ranging between approximately $340 million and $440
million. Included in these amounts are: (i) employee separation costs of
approximately $80 million to $90 million; (ii) asset-related charges of
approximately $170 million to $210 million primarily related to asset
impairments and accelerated depreciation of facilities to be closed;
(iii) costs associated with relocating employees of approximately $40
million to $60 million and (iv) contract termination and other costs of
approximately $50 million to $80 million.
Approximately 50% of the restructuring and related expenses will result
in cash outlays. Pre-tax restructuring and related expenses of
approximately $240 million to $300 million are expected to be recorded
in 2017.
The Company's 2017 revenue guidance remains unchanged. GAAP EPS guidance
will be impacted by restructuring and related expenses and 2017 non-GAAP
EPS guidance is unchanged.
Conference Call/Webcast Information:
Alexion will host a conference call/audio webcast to discuss the
operational plan at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call,
dial 800-406-5345 (USA) or 719-325-4744 (International), passcode
9877152 shortly before 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A replay of the call will
be available for a limited period following the call. The replay number
is 888-203-1112 (USA) or 719-457-0820 (International), passcode 9877152.
The audio webcast can be accessed on the Investor page of Alexion’s
website at: http://ir.alexion.com.
About Alexion
Alexion is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and
delivering life-transforming therapies for patients with devastating and
rare disorders. Alexion is the global leader in complement inhibition
and has developed and commercializes the first and only approved
complement inhibitor to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal
hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and
refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). In addition, Alexion has
two highly innovative enzyme replacement therapies for patients with
life-threatening and ultra-rare metabolic disorders, hypophosphatasia
(HPP) and lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D). As the leader in
complement biology for over 20 years, Alexion focuses its research
efforts on novel molecules and targets in the complement cascade, and
its development efforts on the core therapeutic areas of hematology,
nephrology, neurology, and metabolic disorders. This press release and
further information about Alexion can be found at: www.alexion.com.
[ALXN-G]
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including among
others, statements related to anticipated savings, costs and expenses
resulting from the restructuring, the size and nature of future
investments by the Company, anticipated changes to the Company's global
workforce, development portfolio, global operations, and manufacturing
capabilities, and the relocation of the Company’s headquarters.
Forward-looking statements are subject to factors that may cause the
Company's results and plans to differ from those expected, including for
example, risks related to whether the Company’s expenses are as
predicted, potential disruptions to our business as a result of the
restructuring, including the anticipated reduction in the global
workforce and consolidation of facilities, and a variety of other risks
set forth from time to time in Alexion's filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the
risks discussed in Alexion's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the
period ended June 30, 2017 and in our other filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. Alexion does not intend to update
any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or
circumstances after the date hereof, except when a duty arises under law.
In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP,
this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures that
Alexion believes, when considered together with the GAAP information,
provide investors and management with supplemental information relating
to performance, trends and prospects that promote a more complete
understanding of our operating results and financial position during
different periods. The non-GAAP results exclude the impact of the
following GAAP items: share-based compensation expense, fair value
adjustment of inventory acquired, amortization of purchased intangible
assets, changes in fair value of contingent consideration,
acquisition-related costs, restructuring and related expenses, upfront
and milestone payments related to licenses and collaborations,
impairment of intangible assets and adjustments to income tax expense.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in
isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures
prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP and should be reviewed in
conjunction with the relevant GAAP financial measures. Please refer to
the attached table for the GAAP to non-GAAP 2019 Operating Margin
reconciliation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION GAAP TO NON-GAAP 2019 OPERATING MARGIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve months
ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
Operating margin (% total revenues)
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
|
37%
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
|
6%
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
|
|
|
7%
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
|
|
|
0%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
|
50%