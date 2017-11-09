TRANSGENE (ENX:TNG) Receives FDA IND Approval To Begin A Clinical Trial With TG4010 + Nivolumab + Chemotherapy In The First-Line Treatment Of Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

STRASBOURG, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
“Advanced lung cancer
remains a high medical need, in particular for patients whose tumors
express low or undetectable levels of PD-L1. We are looking forward to
advancing this clinical trial and evaluate the potential of this triple
combination regimen as a better treatment option for these patients.”
Transgene (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops
viral-based immunotherapies, today announces that the US Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has granted Transgene Investigational New Drug
(IND) clearance to proceed with a Phase 2 clinical trial of TG4010 in
combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) and chemotherapy as a first-line
treatment for advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
in the USA.
The Phase 2 clinical trial will explore the potential of combining
Transgene’s TG4010, an investigational therapeutic vaccine, in
association with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s immune checkpoint inhibitor,
nivolumab, which acts by overcoming immune suppression. Both therapies
will be combined with standard chemotherapy in first-line NSCLC
patients, whose tumors express low and undetectable levels of PD-L1.
Transgene is the sponsor of this international trial. Transgene has
signed a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb,
which will provide nivolumab for the study (see press
release dated April 25, 2017).
The Phase 2 trial will evaluate objective tumor responses and disease
control. The study will also assess the safety and tolerability of the
regimen together with other efficacy parameters. This multi-center
single-arm trial will enroll patients both in the USA and Europe.
The first patient is expected to be included into this Phase 2 study at
the end of 2017.
“We are very pleased that the FDA approval for the trial combining
TG4010, nivolumab and chemotherapy as a first-line treatment of
non-squamous NSCLC has been granted to Transgene” said Maud
Brandely, Chief Medical Officer of Transgene. “Advanced lung cancer
remains a high medical need, in particular for patients whose tumors
express low or undetectable levels of PD-L1. We are looking forward to
advancing this clinical trial and evaluate the potential of this triple
combination regimen as a better treatment option for these patients.”
About TG4010
TG4010 is an immunotherapy that has been
designed to express the coding sequences of the MUC1 tumor-associated
antigen and the cytokine, Interleukin-2 (IL2). It is based on a modified
vaccinia virus (MVA), and has been shown to induce an immune response
against MUC1 expressing tumors, such as non-small cell lung cancer
(NSCLC).
The combination of TG4010 immunotherapy and chemotherapy
has demonstrated significant efficacy in terms of progression-free
survival and overall survival in patients with advanced stage NSCLC. The
results from the Phase 2b TIME trial with TG4010 in conjunction with
chemotherapy in NSCLC have been published in the peer-reviewed medical
journal, The
Lancet Oncology in December 2015.
About Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is one
of the most common malignancies worldwide with an estimated 1.8 million
new cases annually. It is also a leading cause of cancer-related deaths,
accounting for an estimated nearly 1.6 million deaths in 2012 (Source:
GLOBOCAN 2012). Advanced lung cancer remains one of the cancer types
with the worst prognosis (five-year survival rate for advanced NSCLC of
less than 5%), underlining the still unmet need in this disease.
About Transgene
Transgene (Euronext: TNG), part of
Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biotechnology company
focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the
treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene’s programs
utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly
killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company’s lead clinical-stage
programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung
cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer, and TG4001, a
therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The
Company has several other programs in clinical and preclinical
development, including TG1050 (chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (solid
tumors). Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has additional
operations in Lyon, as well as a joint venture in China. Additional
information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.
Follow
us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA
Disclaimer
This press release contains
forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and
uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially
from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have
a significant negative outcome for the Company’s activities,
perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities’
agreement with development phases, and development. The Company’s
ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to
the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive
of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability
to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing,
development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government
regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties
which could cause the Company’s actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the
forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs
de Risque”) section of the Document de Référence, available on the AMF
website (http://www.amf-france.org)
or on Transgene’s website (www.transgene.fr).
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are
made and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these
forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in
the future.