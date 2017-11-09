Seqirus Release: Canadian Parents Willing To Vaccinate Their Infants With Adjuvanted Influenza Vaccine, Study Finds

RIGA, Latvia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canadian parents who are educated about immunizing their infants against
influenza with an adjuvanted trivalent influenza vaccine (aTIV) see it
as a wise, effective, and safe choice. But public-funding status can
greatly influence their opinions and intentions to actually immunize
children with the vaccine.
“The perceived cost of aTIV makes a difference, but attitudes towards
vaccinating one’s infant still drive the decision process. Health-care
professionals should routinely provide information on influenza and aTIV
to parents to raise awareness and to allow individuals to make
well-informed decisions about the suitability of aTIV for their child”
These are the findings of a recent influenza-vaccine study that will be
presented at the Sixth
ESWI Influenza Conference taking place Sept. 10-13 in Riga, Latvia.
Canada recently approved MF59®-aTIV for use in children ages
6 to 24 months old. But the vaccine is not publicly funded. This
presents potential challenges for a country where childhood influenza
immunization rates fall well below national targets.1
“Children aged 6 months to 4 years are at a higher risk for
influenza-related complications, but only 31 percent are immunized in
Canada,” said Dr. John Yaremko, Montreal Children’s Hospital. “That
falls far short of Canada’s coverage goal of 80 percent.1
Closing this gap requires bolstering public confidence in the influenza
vaccine for young children. And one way we can do that is by discussing
the importance of influenza vaccination with all parents and their
various options for influenza vaccines.”
In the study, a vast majority of parents considered routine influenza
immunization of infants with aTIV to be wise, effective, and safe after
consultation with a health-care professional. Additionally, more than 70
percent of these parents intended to vaccinate their infant with aTIV if
the vaccine was free of charge.
However, if the vaccine is not publicly funded, most of these parents
believe it means that influenza is not a threat to infants and that the
aTIV is not adequately effective. As a result, the study found that
parents who intend to immunize their children with aTIV decreased from
73 percent if the vaccine is publicly funded and free to 27 percent if
it is not publicly funded and at a cost to the parent.
“Interviews with Canadian parents suggest that after minimal health-care
professional interaction, parents’ attitudes toward aTIV and their
perceptions of social and physician support for vaccination strongly
predict their acceptance of the vaccine,” said Dr. William Fisher, PhD,
professor of psychology at the University of Western Ontario.
“The perceived cost of aTIV makes a difference, but attitudes towards
vaccinating one’s infant still drive the decision process. Health-care
professionals should routinely provide information on influenza and aTIV
to parents to raise awareness and to allow individuals to make
well-informed decisions about the suitability of aTIV for their child,”
adds Dr. Fisher.
The aTIV study was led by Dr. Fisher and sponsored by Seqirus. Fifteen
community-practice clinics and nine public-health clinics participated
in the studies, and parents of 6- to 24-month-old children were
enrolled. Physicians provided parents with information about influenza
disease and vaccination, and parents were asked about their attitudes
toward immunization and intentions to vaccinate with aTIV, including
whether it matters if the vaccine is publicly funded.
About Seqirus
Seqirus is part of CSL
Limited (ASX:CSL), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. The CSL
Group of companies employs more than 20,000 people with operations in
more than 60 countries.
Seqirus was established on July 31, 2015 following CSL’s acquisition of
the Novartis influenza vaccines business and its subsequent integration
with bioCSL. As the second largest influenza vaccine provider in the
world, Seqirus is a major contributor to the prevention of influenza
globally and a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness.
Seqirus operates state-of-the-art production facilities in the US, the
UK and Australia, and manufactures influenza vaccines using both
egg-based and cell-based technologies. It has leading R&D capabilities,
a broad portfolio of differentiated products and a commercial presence
in more than 20 countries.
For more information visit www.seqirus.com and www.csl.com.
References
1. Government of Canada. “Influenza vaccine uptake: Results from the
2015/16 national influenza immunization coverage survey in Canada.”
Available at: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/publications/healthy-living/vaccine-uptake-results-2015-16-national-influenza-immunization-coverage-survey.html.
Accessed August 2017.
Seqirus is a CSL Limited company. ASX:CSL ABN: 26 260 735 035 aTIV
CA/CORP/0917/0003