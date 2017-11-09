Five Prime (FPRX) Presents Preclinical Research Data On Novel B7-H4 Therapeutic Antibody At ESMO 2017 Congress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative immuno-oncology protein therapeutics, announced that an oral poster discussion featuring data related to FPA150, Five Prime’s novel B7-H4 antibody, was presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress in Madrid, Spain. The poster titled “FPA150, a Novel B7-H4 Therapeutic Antibody with Checkpoint Blockade and ADCC Activities” by Charles Kaplan et al. is available at http://www.fiveprime.com/news-media/publications-presentations.



“B7-H4 represents an ideal target for a therapeutic antibody,” said Bryan Irving, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Research at Five Prime. “B7-H4 is expressed in several solid tumor types not typically associated with PD-L1 expression and its expression negatively correlates with patient outcome. Moreover, B7-H4 represents a T cell checkpoint ligand that is not currently targeted by other immuno-oncology agents. As such, we feel that our monoclonal B7-H4 antibody, FPA150, which appears to possess both T cell checkpoint blockade activity and enhanced ADCC, has the potential to be an effective therapeutic by improving anti-tumor immune responses in cancer patients who may not respond well to PD-1 or PD-L1-targeted agents.”

B7-H4 shares significant homology with other B7 family members, including PD-L1 and PD-L2. B7-H4 is expressed in several human tumors such as carcinomas of the breast, ovary and endometrium, and its expression tends to correlate with poor prognosis. While the receptor for B7-H4 is unknown, it is believed to be expressed on T cells because B7-H4 is described as a ligand capable of directly inhibiting T cell activity.

FPA150 is a high affinity, afucosylated B7-H4 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated potent antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and T cell checkpoint blockade activity in vitro and significant dose-dependent anti-tumor efficacy in vivo.

Five Prime is currently developing FPA150 and IND-enabling studies are ongoing.

