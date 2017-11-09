FDA Accepts Adello Biologics’s Biosimilar Biologics License Application For A Proposed Filgrastim Biosimilar

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S.-based Adello Biologics today announced that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for a biosimilar candidate referencing Neupogen® (filgrastim).

Filgrastim is a short acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor that increases the body’s production of white blood cells for a number of conditions, including neutropenia in cancer patients receiving myelosuppressive chemotherapy.

“ At Adello, our vision is to provide high-quality, affordable biosimilars to patients,” said Dr. Peter Moesta, chief executive officer of Adello. “ If approved, we are excited to be able to offer an additional, important treatment choice that can prevent serious complications for patients.”

The BLA submission is supported by similarity data from analytical, pre-clinical and clinical development studies, comparing the biosimilar candidate to Neupogen®.

About Adello Biologics LLC.

Adello is a privately held, U.S.-based biotechnology company headquartered in Piscataway, NJ. The company's aim is to provide high-quality, affordable biosimilars to patients worldwide. Driven by a team of highly skilled industry veterans, Adello is advancing a pipeline of complex proteins and monoclonal antibodies with lead candidates in oncology and immunology. For more information, visit adellobio.com.

Learn more about biosimilars: http://adellobio.com/about-biosimilars/.

Neupogen® is a registered trademark of Amgen Inc.