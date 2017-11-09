FDA Accepts Adello Biologics’s Biosimilar Biologics License Application For A Proposed Filgrastim Biosimilar

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S.-based Adello
Biologics today announced that U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) has accepted for review the company’s Biologics License
Application (BLA) for a biosimilar candidate referencing Neupogen®
(filgrastim).
Filgrastim is a short acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor that
increases the body’s production of white blood cells for a number of
conditions, including neutropenia in cancer patients receiving
myelosuppressive chemotherapy.
“At Adello, our vision is to provide high-quality, affordable
biosimilars to patients,” said Dr. Peter Moesta, chief executive officer
of Adello. “If approved, we are excited to be able to offer an
additional, important treatment choice that can prevent serious
complications for patients.”
The BLA submission is supported by similarity data from analytical,
pre-clinical and clinical development studies, comparing the biosimilar
candidate to Neupogen®.
About Adello Biologics LLC.
Adello is a privately held, U.S.-based biotechnology company
headquartered in Piscataway, NJ. The company's aim is to provide
high-quality, affordable biosimilars to patients worldwide. Driven by a
team of highly skilled industry veterans, Adello is advancing a pipeline
of complex proteins and monoclonal antibodies with lead candidates in
oncology and immunology. For more information, visit adellobio.com.
Learn more about biosimilars: http://adellobio.com/about-biosimilars/.
Neupogen® is a registered trademark of Amgen Inc.