ERYtech Pharma Reports First Half 2017 Financial Results And Provides Business Update

Conference call and webcast scheduled for
Tuesday, September 12th
at 02:30 pm CEST/08:30 am EDT
-
Positive final results from Phase 2b study of eryaspase (GRASPA®)
for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer presented at the
European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress
-
Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to seek
guidance for further clinical development of eryaspase in pancreatic
cancer planned
-
Process for resubmission of European Marketing Authorization
Application (MAA) for GRASPA for the treatment of relapsed or
refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) initiated and on track
for filing in October
-
First patients enrolled in investigator-initiated study (NOPHO
Study) in ALL
-
Entered into research collaborations with Queen’s University
(Kingston, Canada) and the Fox Chase Cancer Center (FCCC)
(Philadelphia, U.S.) to advance preclinical programs in metabolic
diseases, and presented promising preclinical data of pipeline
programs at several medical meetings during the first half of 2017
-
U.S. team strengthened with hiring of U.S.-based Investor
Relations, Regulatory Affairs and Strategic Marketing team members
-
Successfully raised €70.5 million in gross proceeds in a private
placement in April 2017
-
Solid cash position of €88.5 million as of June 30, 2017
ERYTECH Pharma (Paris:ERYP) (ADR:EYRYY), a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by
encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today
provided a business update and reported its financial results for the
six-month period ended June 30, 2017.
“The positive results of eryaspase in second-line metastatic
pancreatic cancer have been highly significant for ERYTECH,”
commented Gil Beyen, ERYTECH’s Chief Executive Officer. “Not only do
these results open the door for eryaspase to become a potentially
important therapy in the treatment of second-line metastatic pancreatic
cancer, an area of high unmet medical need with very limited treatment
options, they are also the basis for exploration of additional clinical
development opportunities in this disease and in other solid tumors. Our
capital raise in April significantly strengthened our balance sheet and
enables us to build on these opportunities. The next key steps are
meetings with the U.S. FDA, scheduled for October, and the Committee for
Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, to be scheduled later in
2017, to discuss the development path and design of a potential Phase 3
study for eryaspase in pancreatic cancer. Concurrently, our preclinical
teams are exploring other possible solid tumor indications in areas of
high unmet medical need. In the meantime, we are preparing our MAA
resubmission, including the supplementary data requested by the CHMP,
for the potential EU approval of eryaspase for the treatment of relapsed
or refractory ALL. We believe we have made substantial preclinical
program advancements in oncology and metabolic diseases as part of our
strategy to further expand our ERYCAPS technology.”