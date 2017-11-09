 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
China Medical Systems Invests $8 Million In Destiny; Will Acquire Asia Rights For MRSA Candidate



9/11/2017 11:35:04 AM

China Medical Systems of Shenzhen will gain Asia rights (ex-Japan) to a MRSA candidate from Destiny Pharma, a British company specializing in treatments for drug resistant infections. CMS contributed $4 million to Destiny's recent $20.6 million IPO on London's AIM exchange, and its parent added another $4 million. In return, CMS and Destiny have signed a binding framework agreement giving CMS the rights to develop and commercialize Destiny's MRSA treatment, XF-73, in Asia.

