Stemline (STML) Presents SL-801 Phase I Data At ESMO 2017

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:STML), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for difficult to treat cancers, announced the presentation of clinical data from the ongoing SL-801 Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. The data were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress 2017 in Madrid, Spain.



A summary of the SL-801 Phase 1 trial presentation is as follows:

24 patients with advanced solid tumors were enrolled.

-- 75% of patients were third-line or greater, and include colorectal and other gastrointestinal tumors, breast, non-small cell lung cancer, neuroendocrine, genitourinary, and other tumor types.

-- Six dose levels (5, 10, 20, 30, 35 and 40 mg/day dosed orally on days 1-4 and days 8-11 of a 21 day cycle) have been cleared.

-- No dose limiting toxicity (DLT) or maximum tolerated dose (MTD) has been reached.

-- Most common treatment related adverse events (TRAEs) were grade 1-2, with no grade 4 or 5 events reported.

The ideal therapeutic dose of SL-801 has not yet been determined, as dose escalation continues. The seventh dose cohort (45 mg/day) is currently enrolling.

The full presentation is available on the Stemline website (www.stemline.com), under the "Scientific Presentations" tab.

Ivan Bergstein, M.D., Stemline’s CEO, commented, “SL-801 has demonstrated a manageable safety and tolerability profile thus far in the trial. We are also encouraged by multiple cases of stable disease in heavily pretreated solid tumor patients. We continue to increase the dose of SL-801 and plan to provide further data updates throughout next year. In conjunction with the anticipated read-out this year of pivotal data from SL-401, our lead program, in blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), we view SL-801’s promising early data as another key step toward our objective of building a leading commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with a robust and innovative pipeline.”

