Iovance Biotherapeutics Partners With TrakCel For Personalized Patient Product Management

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and TrakCel Ltd. today announced a partnership to build a scheduling and logistics tool that automates the supply chain for Iovance’s adoptive cell therapy products that utilize its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology. The TrakCel Solution will electronically link Iovance with clinical sites, contract manufacturing organizations and couriers to schedule and track TIL therapies for each patient. The TrakCel Solution is intended to help manage capacity utilization and throughput and will provide efficiencies in the delivery of TIL treatment.

“As we expand our clinical program and further them into later-stage development and ultimately prepare for commercialization, we are entering the partnership with TrakCel to better manage the chain of identity for patient tumor samples and our TIL products. We selected TrakCel since the organization is a global leader in supply chain management for cell products,” said Dr. Maria Fardis, PhD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iovance Biotherapeutics. “Real time scheduling can be done through this system, once implemented, allowing for ease of scheduling by the physician and administrator of the TIL product. Real time tracking of patient material can be done by Iovance through an integrated bar-code as well.”

Commenting on the partnership with Iovance, Ravi Nalliah, TrakCel’s CEO said, “TrakCel’s technology was developed to support companies as they scale up their therapies for late clinical development and commercial delivery. Cell therapy supply chains are complex and involve multiple stakeholders from cell or tumor sample collection, through manufacturing, to infusion of drug product and this complexity grows as patient numbers increase as products approach commercialization. Close management and scheduling of activities across this complex supply chain is essential to delivering an efficiently produced, safe and effective product, which in turn can help drive the commercial success of a cell therapy. We are delighted that Iovance has chosen TrakCel to support the clinical development and commercialization of their transformative TIL technology.”

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cancer immunotherapy products for the treatment of various cancers. The Company's lead product candidate is an adoptive cell therapy using tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology being investigated for the treatment of patients with metastatic melanoma, recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck and recurrent and metastatic or persistent cervical cancer. For more information, please visit http://www.iovance.com .

About TrakCel Ltd.

TrakCel is the market leading designer, developer and deliverer of integrated technologies specifically created in 2012 to manage the international autologous and allogeneic cell, gene and immunotherapy supply chain. TrakCel's software platform has been developed in collaboration with, and increasingly adopted by leading companies in the cell, gene and immunotherapy industries. TrakCel’s solutions deliver real-time control over the entire therapeutic supply chain, from sample collection through manufacturing to cell product delivery. The TrakCel platform accelerates global scale-up and scale-out of cell and gene therapy products, increasing efficiency and decreasing complexity, while maintaining needle-to-needle compliance and traceability.

