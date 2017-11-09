|
Ministry Of Health & Prevention Confirms The Safety And Good Quality Of Brufen, An Anti-Inflammatory, Pain Killer And Antipyretic For Children
9/11/2017 11:13:18 AM
Dr. Amin Al Amiri: “Rumors can reduce a patient’s confidence in the quality of drugs, and the credibility of health systems in the UAE”
UAE, 10 September, 2017 - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) recently confirmed the quality and safety of Brufen, an anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antipyretic medicine registered in the UAE for use in children. There are no warnings against this medicine.
H.E. Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing and Chairman for Supreme National Pharmacovigilance committee, noted that rumors circulated on social media regarding the presence of aluminum particles in Brufen are incorrect. The Ministry has not issued any warnings about the use of Brufen, and has not received any notifications from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Authority (EMA), or the Australian Drug Authority. The Ministry has also made efforts to communicate with the manufacturer of the drug, who reaffirmed that these claims are false.
Brufen, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, is known scientifically as ibuprofen and is sold over-the-counter as an anti-inflammatory and pain killer, it can be used for the pain in the teeth, joints, and for headaches. It is also antipyretic. Brufen is available as syrup for children and in tablet form in dosages of 200mg, 400mg, and 600mg.
The discontinued use of drugs by patients, as a result of misleading information, can cause serious health implications
H.E. Al Amiri noted that the circulation of these unfounded rumors can cause panic in the community, and especially for patients who either discontinue the use of important medications or modify their dosages without consulting with their healthcare professional. These rumors can reduce patient’s confidence in the quality of drugs, and the credibility of the health systems in the UAE. Al Amiri also noted that the Ministry conducts routine evaluations of medicines and tests them in Quality Control laboratory based at the Dubai Biotech Research Park, to assure the quality and safety of the drugs available in the UAE.
Community members are urged to contact the Ministry of Health & Prevention or relevant health authorities if they receive rumors regarding medicines
The Assistant Undersecretary urged members of the community to refrain from believing rumors published on social media, and to contact the Ministry of Health & Prevention or relevant health authorities to attain any information regarding medical topics: medicines, medical warnings and anything else regarding medicines and medical devices in the UAE.
He further emphasized the importance of raising community awareness on false medical rumors, which supports the Ministry’s efforts to provide the highest quality health services. H.E. Al Amiri noted that, should members of the community wish to verify any information regarding the health products registered in the UAE, they are welcome to contact the Ministry via email at pv@moh.gov.ae. The public are also invited to contact the Ministry via its Tamini service at www. moh.gov.ae/en/Services/Pages/TaminiService.aspx.
