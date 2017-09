Regeneus (RGS.AX) Edison Investment Report Issued

Sydney, Sep 11, 2017 - (ABN Newswire) - The following investment report by Edison titled 'Preparing for a clinical licence deal in Japan' has been published.Please contact or connect with Regeneus via social media platforms below if you'd like further information.To view the Edison Report, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZT58EC4EWEB: Edison Investment Report IssuedAbout: Regeneus LtdRegeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-based clinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell and immuno-oncology technologies to develop a portfolio of innovative cell-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in the human and animal health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, oncology and dermatology.