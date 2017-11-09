 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Regeneus (RGS.AX) Edison Investment Report Issued



9/11/2017 11:10:04 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Sydney, Sep 11, 2017 - (ABN Newswire) - The following investment report by Edison titled 'Preparing for a clinical licence deal in Japan' has been published.

Please contact or connect with Regeneus via social media platforms below if you'd like further information.

To view the Edison Report, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZT58EC4E

WEB: Edison Investment Report Issued

About: Regeneus Ltd

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-based clinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell and immuno-oncology technologies to develop a portfolio of innovative cell-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in the human and animal health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, oncology and dermatology.

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
Regeneus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 