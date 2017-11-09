|
Regeneus (RGS.AX) Edison Investment Report Issued
9/11/2017 11:10:04 AM
Sydney, Sep 11, 2017 - (ABN Newswire) - The following investment report by Edison titled 'Preparing for a clinical licence deal in Japan' has been published.
To view the Edison Report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZT58EC4E
WEB: Edison Investment Report Issued
About: Regeneus Ltd
Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-based clinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell and immuno-oncology technologies to develop a portfolio of innovative cell-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in the human and animal health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, oncology and dermatology.
