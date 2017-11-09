Tyme Presentation At ESMO Reported 100% Of Current Prostate Cancer Patients Have Demonstrated A Reduction In Circulating Tumor Cells, Most Becoming Undetectable

- Results suggest SM-88 may help avoid or delay more intensive treatments, such as chemical castration, in prostate cancer patients -



- All subjects receiving study drug had radiographic progression free survival throughout treatment -

MADRID, Spain, Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:TYME) presented interim data from an ongoing Phase II clinical trial (NCT02796898) in subjects with biomarker-recurrent non-metastatic prostate cancer at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2017 Congress (ESMO) in Madrid. The data support the treatment’s potential as a relatively non-toxic alternative to the current standard of care – chemotherapy and/or chemical castration through androgen deprivation therapy (ADT).

The six-month multi-center, open label study is enrolling approximately 34 subjects with biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer who have rising prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels and no radiographically detectable lesions. Subjects receive daily oral monotherapy with Tyme’s investigational drug therapy, SM-88. None of the subjects have experienced disease progression to date and all possibly drug-related adverse events have been mild in nature (grade one). In addition, none of the subjects required ADT or other more toxic therapies during treatment. The Phase II trial is expected to be complete in the first half of 2018.

“We are encouraged by the continued evidence of SM-88’s therapeutic potential as a relatively non-toxic alternative to radical treatments, such as potentially unnecessary chemical castration, and look forward to seeing additional data at the conclusion of this trial,” said Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, Chief Medical Officer at Tyme. “Current standards of care for prostate cancer are associated with high toxicity and/or serious quality of life issues. In fact, many urologists are starting to question the clinical benefits of ADT, which is associated with significant physiological and emotional side effects.”

Of the nine (9) prostate cancer subjects enrolled to date who have received at least one monthly cycle of SM-88, all demonstrated therapeutic improvement. The data were presented as follows:

All subjects (100 percent) receiving SM-88 showed no radiographically detectable lesions throughout the trial.

-- 13 percent (2/15) of subjects who consented were diagnosed with metastatic cancer between initial screening and baseline scans, demonstrating the potential risk associated with biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer.

-- Subjects who are determined to be high risk for metastatic disease or have developed dectable lesions typically receive chemotherapy and/or ADT as standard of care.

-- CTCs are tumor cells that are transported in the bloodstream and a growing body of evidence suggests they may be an important indicator of potential metastatic disease, including when lesions are too small for radiographic detection.

Mean testosterone level (310 ng/dL) rose or remained stable across the treatment group while also maintaining or improving patient reported outcomes regarding intimacy.

