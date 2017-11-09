VIDA Diagnostics Enriches Pulmonary Suite To Include Advanced COPD And Asthma Analysis

MILAN, Sept. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDA Diagnostics, Inc. ("VIDA"), the leader in quantitative imaging analytics for pulmonary care has expanded its suite of quantitative CT ("QCT") software and services, empowering chest physicians with better derived insights to improve patient care.

Now included in the VIDA|vision® pulmonary suite are Lung Cancer Resection Evaluation, providing localized imaging analytics to help physicians assess viable candidates and planning for lung resection surgery; and COPD and Asthma Assessment, providing information to assess the extent, location and type of lung disease, more accurately and consistently. These expanded clinical offerings extend VIDA's award winning pulmonary platform, which includes Airway Mapping for peripheral bronchoscopy and Lung Volume Analysis used clinically to assess viable candidates and procedural planning for lung volume reduction.

"Patients with pulmonary disease need the benefit of advanced, innovative therapies, and QCT data analytics is no longer optional for providing personalized treatment strategies, matching patients to therapies for greater response," said Felix JF Herth, MD, PhD, Dsc., FCCP, FERS, Chairman and Head, Dept. of Pneumology and Critical Care Medicine, Thoraxklinik University of Heidelberg. "Our necessary practice change must infuse a data-driven approach to elevate the standard of care."

In addition to the expanded clinical offerings, VIDA|vision has been enhanced with improved security, utility, and clinical usability. VIDA|exchangeTM, an integrated data-exchange backbone, is now available for highly secure, seamless data sharing across the clinical enterprise.

"We recognize that elevating pulmonary care requires personalized information," said Susan A. Wood, PhD, President and CEO for VIDA. "VIDA's solution leverages data analytics and learning to provide the necessary rigor to best influence patient care paths."

VIDA is exhibiting at ERS in stand J15B. The company's supporting evidence will also be featured in multiple posters and talks throughout the show.

About VIDA

VIDA is focused on changing the practice of pulmonary care with data-driven, personalized patient care. VIDA's suite of software and services aid early detection, evaluation, and treatment planning of lung diseases, including lung cancer, emphysema, airway obstructive diseases, and asthma. VIDA's software and services are cleared for clinical use in the United States, Canada, European Union, and Australia. VIDA is headquartered in Coralville, IA, with an additional office in Minneapolis, MN. More at www.vidadiagnostics.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vida-enriches-pulmonary-suite-to-include-advanced-copd-and-asthma-analysis-300516973.html

SOURCE VIDA Diagnostics, Inc.