Olainfarm Holds A Webinar And Announces Updated Profit Forecasts

Olaine, 2017-09-11 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webinar will be hosted by the Member of the Management Board Salvis Lapinš. The presentation will be held in English.

During the webinar Salvis Lapinš will inform about AS “Olainfarm” latest activities and analyze the financial results of the second quarter 2017.After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions.

Among other things, Mr Lapins will inform about the updated profit forecast for 2017 for the Company and the Group. The management now expects that unconsolidated profit of Olainfarm will reach 11 million euros, while consolidated profit will be around 13.5 million euros. These projections are based on assumption that foreign exchange fluctuations will not leave any important impact on profitability.

The attached presentation will be presented during the webinar.

What is a webinar?

Webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representative gives information about the company, its activities and future plans. Webinar allows interactive communication and provides an opportunity to ask questions and get answers directly from the company.

How to join the webinar?

All you need is a computer with internet connection and headphones.

To join the webinar, we invite you to register via http://ej.uz/OLF_2017Q2.

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds.



For more information on webinar service please visit: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/en/products-services/webinars-3/

Join the webinar and be the first one to hear the news!

JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 40 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 35 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.

