3D Dental Scanner Experts, DOF, Registers Patent For `SSS Method` In USA

SEOUL, Sep. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DOF Inc., announced that it completed patent registration of the SSS (Stable Scan Stage) Method (M14-1736-US) that it applied for in the US Patent Office.

The SSS method is a dental desktop 3D scanner technology with a two-axis motion part that combines the camera and projector with the horizontal rotating part of the stage. It is an epoch-making technology where the model does not have to be fixed, and instead the camera moves for 3D scanning of the teeth model from various directions. By using this technology, it is possible to more precisely reproduce the oral cavity of the patient in order to produce high quality dental prosthetics and orthodontic appliances.

This technology is being praised for applying Freedom UHD and Freedom HD, and with the patent registration in the United States, it is expected that sales for DOF Inc., in the US will gain momentum.

Meanwhile, DOF Inc., is a company leading the global dental CAD/CAM market with innovative technologies. It proprietarily developed the 3D scanner 'Freedom UHD' 'Freedom HD' 'Swing' and 'Prime', and the 5-axis milling machine 'Sharp2-5X', which it is exporting to over 70 countries around the world including Europe, USA, and Japan. In particular, it was recognized for its reliability by delivering 20 sets of the Freedom HD model to the US Navy in 2015 and in 2016.

It is developing into one of the top dental equipment manufacturers by recording high growth rates every year, and in addition 3D scanners, it also offers total solutions for dental technicians such as milling machines, sintering machines, and zirconia. It is also preparing to launch a new face scanner in the second half of this year.

DOF Inc., homepage: https://doflab.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-dental-scanner-experts-dof-inc-registers-patent-for-sss-method-in-usa-300516239.html

SOURCE DOF Inc