OrthoPediatrics Files Amendment To Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) announced today that it has publicly filed an amendment to its registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The amended registration statement was updated to include second quarter 2017 financial results and a revised analysis of the Company’s domestic market opportunity, specifically as it relates to the “smart growing” rod implant industry for the treatment of early onset scoliosis. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. OrthoPediatrics plans to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market exchange under the ticker symbol “KIDS.” Piper Jaffray & Co. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as joint book-running managers of the proposed offering, and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and BTIG, LLC are acting as co-managers.



The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Piper Jaffray & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, via telephone at (800) 747-3924, or email at prospectus@pjc.com; or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, via telephone at (415) 364-2500, or email at SyndProspectus@stifel.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is the only orthopedic company focused exclusively on providing a comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 21 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma and deformity, complex spine and ACL reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products to 35 countries outside the United States.

Investor Contacts:

The Ruth Group

Zack Kubow

(646) 536-7020

zkubow@theruthgroup.com