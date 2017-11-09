Baxter Canada Joins Health Partners International Of Canada In Saving And Sustaining Lives In Haiti And Around The World

Volunteer efforts and product donations help to support the work of a dedicated humanitarian organization

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 8, 2017 /CNW/ - Baxter Canada volunteers packed humanitarian medical kits for primary care this week, working with Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) to supply essential medical supplies for communities in need. Over two days Baxter volunteers filled 30 medical kits containing essential medicines and medical supplies that can provide up to 250 treatments each for children and adults.

Baxter first partnered with HPIC, a not-for-profit relief and development organization, in 1995. For more than 20 years, through product donations, financial donations and regular employee volunteer efforts, Baxter Canada has supported HPIC in their efforts to save lives. This September, Baxter Canada will donate a shipment of essential IV solution to directly support the SHOW (Strengthening Health Outcomes for Women and Children) Haiti project, a multi-year effort launched by HPIC's project implementation partner, Plan International Canada, to meet the health needs of mothers and babies in five countries. To date, Baxter has contributed more than $1 million in product and financial donations to support the work of HPIC.

"The second word in our name is Partners, and that is no coincidence," explains Linda Campbell, Director of Product Planning at HPIC. "We simply could not do the work that we do without the generous support of partner organizations such as Baxter Canada. Our mission is to deliver health and hope to the most vulnerable people in the world, essential work that requires many hands."

Baxter, a global medical device company celebrating 80 years in Canada this year, works closely with public and private partners around the world to ensure people have the healthcare they need. Through the Baxter International Foundation the organization supports initiatives and groups that make a positive, lasting impact on increasing access to healthcare for the disadvantaged and underserved.

"Our connection to HPIC is something we are very proud of, and it is a partnership I am thrilled to see thriving and continuing to grow," says Stephen Thompson, Baxter Canada General Manager. "Baxter is committed to making a positive and lasting impact on healthcare, saving and sustaining lives both within our own communities and around the world."

About Baxter Canada



For 80 years, Baxter has been making a meaningful difference for healthcare providers and patients in Canada. Baxter Corporation and its nearly 1,000 employees are located primarily in Ontario at the Head Office, CIVA Admixing and Technical Services Centres in Mississauga, and in Alliston where Baxter operates Canada's only large scale manufacturing plant producing life-sustaining intravenous and dialysis solutions. These and other essential Baxter products, including anesthesia, surgery, dialysis and ICU equipment, infusion pumps, parenteral nutrition, and ready-to-administer intravenous admixtures play a vital role in the care of patients across Canada.

