CRH Medical Announces Majority Purchase Of Anesthesia Practice In Central Colorado

VANCOUVER, Sept. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - CRH Medical Corporation (TSX: CRH) (NYSE MKT: CRHM) (the "Company"), announces that it has completed an accretive transaction whereby CRH has acquired a 51% interest in a gastroenterology ("GI") anesthesia practice in Central Colorado ("Central Colorado").

Central Colorado provides anesthesia services to three ambulatory surgical centers and is CRH's second acquisition in Colorado. The transaction was financed through a combination of CRH's credit facility and cash on hand.

Colorado transaction highlights:

Total 2018 annual estimated revenue 1 of US$5.6 million

of EBITDA and cash flow accretive

Structured as joint venture with CRH retaining a 51% interest

1 Total 2018 annual estimated revenue takes into consideration the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid's proposed 2018 Physician Fee Schedule. Please refer to our news release dated July 17, 2017 for more details.

Edward Wright, CEO of CRH, commented on the transaction, "We are excited to partner with another O'Regan customer to expand our presence in Colorado. This is further evidence of our ability to leverage our strong relationships to grow our anesthesia business. As we have stated before, our acquisition pace during the remainder of the year is increasing and I look forward to updating you on our progress as we grow further." Mr. Wright added, "Our thoughts and prayers are with those in the path of Hurricane Irma. Our operations in Florida, especially those located in Cape Coral and Ft. Meyers will be impacted, the extent of which will be evaluated once the storm has passed."

About CRH Medical Corporation:

CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The CRH O'Regan System is a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O'Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. CRH's O'Regan System is currently used in all 48 lower US states.

In 2014, CRH acquired Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates, LLC ("GAA"), a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures. Since then, CRH has incorporated 12 additional acquisitions to its anesthesia business. CRH Anesthesia now services 31 ambulatory surgical centers in seven states and performs approximately 210,000 procedures annually.

see the Company's Annual Information Form which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

