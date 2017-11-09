Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Release: New Live Webinar: How Thermal Analysis Enables Quick, Accurate Materials Characterization

Greifensee, Switzerland (PRWEB)

September 11, 2017

METTLER TOLEDO is pleased to present a new live webinar,All About Thermal Analysis, on Thursday, September 28th, 2017. The English-language presentation, offered three times to allow participation from around the globe, will showcase thermal analysis as a useful technique for characterizing a wide range of materials to gain insight into their behavior.

Thermal analysis measures the physical and/or chemical properties of a sample as a function of temperature or time when the sample is heated, cooled, or held at a constant temperature. Properties such as heat capacity, expansion coefficient, or stiffness can be determined. Melting, glass transition temperatures, and thermal stability are also easily ascertained.

This type of characterization helps provide insight into the behavior of materials to solve problems and ensure safety to support quality control and research & development. The webinar will explore representative thermal-analysis applications in different industries.

Thermal analysis techniques to be covered are:



Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC)

Thermogravimetry (TGA)

Thermomechanical Analysis (TMA)

Dynamic Mechanical Analysis (DMA)

Thermo-optical Analysis (TOA)

The presentation will conclude with a Q&A session so participants can have their most pressing application questions answered by METTLER TOLEDO experts.

