Galderma Pharma S.A.: Combined Use Of Rosacea Therapies Ivermectin 1% Cream And Brimonidine 0.33% Gel Evaluated In MOSAIC Study

Lausanne, Switzerland – September 11, 2017 – Today, the results of a study evaluating the combined use of topical rosacea treatments ivermectin 1% cream and brimonidine 0.33% gel were published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.

“This is the first study evaluating the benefit of using both ivermectin 1% and brimonidine 0.33% in combination to effectively target the multiple features of rosacea,” commented study author Linda Stein Gold, Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI. “This study develops a comprehensive and early treatment approach to this complex disease.”

“The visible signs of rosacea can significantly impact patients’ quality of life,” said Gregor Schaefer, Medical Lead at Galderma. “Galderma is committed to supporting patients through the development of practical treatment options.”

About Rosacea

Rosacea is a common inflammatory skin disease that presents variable clinical characteristics, of which the most common are flushing, permanent erythema, and inflammatory lesions. It mainly affects the central areas of the face, such as the cheeks and nose. The disease can affect both adult men and women, usually after the age of 30. Additionally, symptoms such as stinging, burning and increased sensitivity of the skin are common. The eyes are often affected, and might present as red, dry or itchy.

Although the cause of the disease is still under debate, various trigger factors are known, including spicy foods, alcohol, emotional stress, sun/UV-exposure, hot baths and beverages. Demodex, generally harmless mites, can also be found in the skin in an elevated quantity in people with rosacea.

Rosacea may worsen over time if left untreated. People that suspect they suffer from rosacea should visit their dermatologist or healthcare provider for diagnosis and discuss what treatment is right for them. Because rosacea is a highly visible disease, it is known to cause embarrassment and anxiety in some patients, which in turn may cause frustration and have a negative impact on their social life.

