DePuy Synthes Release: TRUMATCH Titanium 3D-Printed Implants Launch In The U.S.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In a development that further underscores ways in which medical devices are being personalized for individual patients, DePuy Synthes* today announces the U.S. launch of TRUMATCH® Titanium 3D-Printed Implants for use in facial reconstruction. The new products will be distributed through an exclusive agreement with Materialise, a leader in software solutions and 3D-printing services in the medical and industrial markets.

With the addition of personalized Titanium 3D-Printed Implants, DePuy Synthes is now able to offer TRUMATCH Orthognathics, a personalized total solution for orthognathic surgery, also known as corrective jaw surgery, as well as Titanium 3D-Printed Implants for other facial reconstruction applications. These seamlessly integrate virtual surgical planning and patient specific implants and instruments to help surgeons achieve their goals for accuracy, efficiency and patient outcomes.

Similar to other products within the TRUMATCH CMF Solutions portfolio, the Titanium 3D-Printed Implants are designed based on a CT scan of the patient's skull and the outcome of computer-aided surgical planning.

"DePuy Synthes offers advanced technologies for facial reconstruction, orthognathic surgery, distraction and cranial reconstruction," said Juan-José Gonzalez, President, DePuy Synthes, U.S. "The addition of Titanium 3D-Printed Implants from Materialise will allow us to continue bringing these solutions to the marketplace, furthering our ability to advance patient care."

DePuy Synthes has worked with Materialise in the field of personalized solutions for craniofacial surgery since 2010, providing surgeons with computer-aided surgical planning and 3D-printed, personalized surgical guides. The U.S. launch of TRUMATCH Titanium 3D-Printed Implants for orthognathic and facial reconstruction further complements the success of these products, which launched in Europe and Australia in 2016.

"We have been using TRUMATCH Orthognathics for more than a year and the use of these personalized surgical guides and plates demonstrate a high predictability of maxillary positioning," said Prof. Dr. med. Dr. med. dent. habil. Alexander Schramm**, University Hospital and Military Hospital Ulm, Germany. "In addition to saving time in the OR, the use of this new digital approach may achieve surgeon independent accuracy of maxillary positioning, facilitating resident training even in the treatment of complex malformations."

DePuy Synthes will begin marketing TRUMATCH Titanium 3D-Printed Implants in mid-September.

About DePuy Synthes

DePuy Synthes, part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies***, provides one of the most comprehensive orthopaedics portfolios in the world. DePuy Synthes solutions, in specialties including joint reconstruction, trauma, craniomaxillofacial, spinal surgery and sports medicine, are designed to advance patient care while delivering clinical and economic value to health care systems worldwide. For more information, visit www.depuysynthes.com.

About Materialise

Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) incorporates more than 25 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of 3D printing technologies. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

*DePuy Synthes represents the products and services of DePuy Synthes, Inc. and its affiliates.

**Consultant to DePuy Synthes CMF (Craniomaxillofacial).

***The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies comprise the surgery, orthopaedics, and cardiovascular businesses within Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment.

September 2017

