Ipsen (IPN.PA) Receives Validation From EMA For The Application Of A New Indication For Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) For First-Line Treatment Of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma In Adults

PARIS
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced that the European
Medicines Agency (EMA), the European regulatory authority, has validated
the application for variation to the Cabometyx® (cabozantinib)
marketing authorization for the addition of a new indication in
first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma.
The filing is based on the results of CABOSUN, a phase II trial
demonstrating that Cabometyx® prolongs progression free
survival (PFS) in treatment-naive patients with intermediate- or
poor-risk aRCC compared to sunitinib, the standard of care for more than
10 years. If approved, Cabometyx® would be the first and only
single-agent treatment to demonstrate superior clinical efficacy over
the standard of care in both first line (vs. sunitinib) and second line
(vs. everolimus) aRCC.
Alexandre Lebeaut, MD, Executive Vice-President, R&D, Chief
Scientific Officer, Ipsen, said: “The filing is based on the
results of CABOSUN, a phase II trial demonstrating that Cabometyx®
prolongs progression free survival (PFS) in a statistically and
clinically meaningful way in treatment-naive patients with intermediate-
or poor-risk advanced RCC compared to sunitinib, the standard of care
for more than 10 years. Ipsen's commitment to oncology and developing
innovative therapies for cancer patients is stronger than ever. We
continue to be excited about our partnership with Exelixis to
investigate new indications for cabozantinib."
In September 2016, Cabometyx® was approved in the EU for the
treatment of aRCC in adults following prior vascular endothelial growth
factor (VEGF)-targeted therapy. As of today, Cabometyx® is
commercially available for the treatment of eligible patients with
advanced RCC in Austria, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, The
Netherlands, Spain and UK.
About advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
With the incidence predicted to rise 22% by 2020, renal cell carcinoma
(RCC) threatens to become one of the fastest growing cancers in the
world.2 Targeted therapies including tyrosine kinase
inhibitors (TKIs) of the VEGF receptor (VEGFR) introduced a decade ago,
significantly transformed the treatment landscape of aRCC.3
The American Cancer Society’s 2017 statistics cite kidney cancer as one
of the top ten most commonly diagnosed forms of cancer among both men
and women in the U.S.4 Clear cell RCC is the most common type
of kidney cancer in adults.5 If detected in its early stages,
the five-year survival rate for RCC is high. For patients with advanced-
or late-stage metastatic RCC, however, the five-year survival rate is
only 12% with no identified cure for the disease.6
Approximately 30,000 patients in the U.S. and 68,000 globally require
treatment.7
The majority of clear cell RCC tumors have lower than normal levels of a
protein called von Hippel-Lindau, which leads to higher levels of MET,
AXL, and VEGF.8-9 These proteins promote tumor
angiogenesis (blood vessel growth), growth, invasiveness, and metastasis.10,
11, 12, 13 MET and AXL may provide escape pathways
that drive resistance to VEGF receptor inhibitors. xii - xv
About Cabometyx® (cabozantinib)
Cabometyx® is the tablet formulation of cabozantinib. Its
targets include MET, AXL, and VEGFR receptors in tumor cells. In
preclinical models, cabozantinib has been shown to inhibit the activity
of these receptors, which are involved in normal cellular function and
pathologic processes such as tumor angiogenesis, invasiveness,
metastasis, and drug resistance. Cabometyx® is available in
20 mg, 40 mg, or 60 mg doses. The recommended dose is 60 mg orally, once
daily.
On April 25, 2016, the FDA approved Cabometyx® tablets for
the treatment of patients with aRCC who have received prior
anti-angiogenic therapy. On August 16, 2017, Ipsen’s partner Exelixis
has submitted a U.S. supplemental new drug application for cabometyx®
(cabozantinib) for the treatment of previously untreated advanced kidney
cancer. On September 9, 2016, the European Commission approved Cabometyx®
tablets for the treatment of aRCC in adults who have received
prior vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-targeted therapy in the
European Union, Norway, and Iceland. On September 8, 2017, the EMA
validated the application for Cabometyx® for the treatment in
first line aRCC.
About the CABOSUN study
On May 23, 2016, Exelixis announced that CABOSUN met its primary
endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically
meaningful improvement in PFS compared with sunitinib in patients with
intermediate- or poor-risk aRCC per IMDC (International Metastatic RCC
Carcinoma Database Consortium) criteria as determined by investigator
assessment. CABOSUN was conducted by The Alliance for Clinical Trials in
Oncology as part of Exelixis’ collaboration with the NCI-CTEP. These
results were first presented by Dr. Toni Choueiri at the meeting of the
European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2016, and published in the
Journal of Clinical Oncology (Choueiri, JCO, 2017).14
On June 19th 2017 Exelixis announced that the analysis of the
review by a blinded independent radiology review committee (IRC) has
confirmed the primary efficacy endpoint results of investigator-assessed
progression-free survival (PFS) from the CABOSUN randomized phase 2
trial of cabozantinib as compared with sunitinib in patients with
previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) with
intermediate- or poor-risk disease per the International Metastatic
Renal Cell Carcinoma Database Consortium (IMDC) criteria. Per the IRC
analysis, cabozantinib demonstrated a clinically meaningful and
statistically significant reduction in the rate of disease progression
or death as measured by PFS. The incidence of adverse events (any grade)
and the incidence of grade 3 or 4 adverse events between cabozantinib
and sunitinib were comparable.
CABOSUN is a randomized, open-label, active-controlled phase II trial
that enrolled 157 patients with aRCC determined to be intermediate- or
poor-risk per IMDC criteria. Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive
cabozantinib (60 mg once daily) or sunitinib (50 mg once daily, four
weeks on followed by two weeks off). The primary endpoint was PFS.
Secondary endpoints included overall survival and objective response
rate. Eligible patients were required to have locally advanced or
metastatic clear-cell RCC, ECOG performance status 0-2, and had to be
intermediate- or poor-risk per IMDC criteria (Heng, JCO, 2009).15
Prior systemic treatment for RCC was not permitted.
About Ipsen
Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on
innovation and specialty care. The group develops and commercializes
innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas - Oncology,
Neurosciences and Rare Diseases. Its commitment to oncology is
exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate
cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic
cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business.
With total sales close to €1.6 billion in 2016, Ipsen sells more than 20
drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more
than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and
differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the
leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France;
Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,100 employees
worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United
States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program
(ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.
Forward Looking Statement
The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein
are based on the Group’s management strategy, current views and
assumptions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to
differ materially from those anticipated herein. All of the above risks
could affect the Group’s future ability to achieve its financial
targets, which were set assuming reasonable macroeconomic conditions
based on the information available today. Use of the words "believes,"
"anticipates" and "expects" and similar expressions are intended to
identify forward-looking statements, including the Group’s expectations
regarding future events, including regulatory filings and
determinations. Moreover, the targets described in this document were
prepared without taking into account external growth assumptions and
potential future acquisitions, which may alter these parameters. These
objectives are based on data and assumptions regarded as reasonable by
the Group. These targets depend on conditions or facts likely to happen
in the future, and not exclusively on historical data. Actual results
may depart significantly from these targets given the occurrence of
certain risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that a promising
product in early development phase or clinical trial may end up never
being launched on the market or reaching its commercial targets, notably
for regulatory or competition reasons. The Group must face or might face
competition from generic products that might translate into a loss of
market share. Furthermore, the Research and Development process involves
several stages each of which involves the substantial risk that the
Group may fail to achieve its objectives and be forced to abandon its
efforts with regards to a product in which it has invested significant
sums. Therefore, the Group cannot be certain that favorable results
obtained during pre-clinical trials will be confirmed subsequently
during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials will be
sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the product
concerned. There can be no guarantees a product will receive the
necessary regulatory approvals or that the product will prove to be
commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or
risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially
from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and
uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry
conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest
rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of
pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation; global
trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new
products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new
product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the
Group's ability to accurately predict future market conditions;
manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of
international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the
effectiveness of the Group’s patents and other protections for
innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent
litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The Group also depends on third
parties to develop and market some of its products which could
potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave
in such ways which could cause damage to the Group’s activities and
financial results. The Group cannot be certain that its partners will
fulfil their obligations. It might be unable to obtain any benefit from
those agreements. A default by any of the Group’s partners could
generate lower revenues than expected. Such situations could have a
negative impact on the Group’s business, financial position or
performance. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking
to update or revise any forward looking statements, targets or estimates
contained in this press release to reflect any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements
are based, unless so required by applicable law. The Group’s business is
subject to the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed
with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The risks and
uncertainties set out are not exhaustive and the reader is advised to
refer to the Group’s 2016 Registration Document available on its website
(www.ipsen.com).
