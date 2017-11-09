VENITI Announces Boston Scientific (BSX) Distribution Agreement For VICI VENOUS STENT

FREMONT, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Sept. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- VENITI®, Inc., a leader in the advancement of treatment for deep venous disease, today announced that Boston Scientific will distribute the VICI VENOUS STENT under a limited global distribution agreement. The terms of the agreement and specific regions and countries involved were not disclosed.

Launched in 2014, the VICI VENOUS STENT has gained wide market acceptance for the unique balance of end-to-end strength, flexibility and lumen quality for addressing the challenging requirements of venous disorders. It is available in a conventional delivery system, as well as the novel VICI VERTO VENOUS STENT® System, providing more control in the landing of stents in areas of critical blood flow.

"The VICI VENOUS STENT is widely recognized as state-of-the-art technology for venous stents and physicians routinely praise the product for its performance qualities. We are extremely pleased to be partnering with a global industry leader like Boston Scientific to advance the VICI VENOUS STENT in the marketplace," said Jeff Elkins, President and CEO of VENITI, Inc. "Boston Scientific's market leadership and reach will provide more physicians treating patients suffering from venous outflow obstruction around the world greater access to leading-edge technology."

Venous obstructive disease affects more than 1.1 million people in the United States and Western Europe annually. Deep venous thrombosis is one of the most common and serious conditions associated with chronic venous disease and the financial impact is well established. Physicians treat the obstructive component of chronic venous disease through minimally-invasive endovascular stenting procedures. VENITI is currently conducting the VIRTUS Trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the VICI VENOUS STENT for the treatment of chronic iliofemoral venous outflow obstruction under a U.S. Food and Drug Administration Investigational Device Exemption.

About VENITI, Inc.

VENITI is dedicated to advancing the treatment of venous disease through clinical research and innovative technology and solutions. Partnering with leading physicians in the development and training for therapies to care for the millions of patients suffering from venous disease, VENITI has developed the VICI VENOUS STENT, specifically for the challenges of treating iliofemoral venous outflow obstruction. The product, available in two delivery systems, including the novel VICI VERTO VENOUS STENT System, was awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2015 European New Product Innovation Award for Peripheral Vascular Devices.

The VICI VENOUS STENT and VICI VERTO VENOUS STENT are CE marked under the European Medical Devices Directive (93/42/EEC) and commercially available in Europe. The VICI VENOUS STENT is approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration and commercially available in Australia.

CAUTION: Investigational device. Limited by United States law to investigational use. The VICI VERTO VENOUS STENT is not approved for sale in the United States.

VENITI, VICI VENOUS STENT and VICI VERTO VENOUS STENT are registered trademarks of VENITI, Inc. ©2017 VENITI, Inc.

All Rights Reserved. Produced in the U.S. Learn more about VENITI and its products at www.veniti.com.

