Zimmer Biomet Announces Global Launch Of The Persona Partial Knee System

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced the launch of the Persona® Partial Knee System, the latest addition to its portfolio of personalized and anatomically designed knee implant systems. The launch of the Persona Partial Knee System is the first significant jointly developed new product for the Company since the Zimmer Biomet combination, and reinforces the Company's leadership position in partial knee replacement.

"The global introduction of the Persona Partial Knee System is the combined Company's first major product launch and fills a significant gap in our knee portfolio," said Daniel Florin, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "The partial knee market continues to expand as patients demand alternatives to traditional knee replacement. The addition of the fixed-bearing Persona Partial Knee System complements the Company's mobile-bearing Oxford® Partial Knee, further strengthening our leadership position in this growing market."

The Persona Partial Knee System represents the next era in personalization, equipping surgeons with a comprehensive system of implants and instruments that are designed to offer an uncompromising fit and efficiency in the operating room. The development team leveraged global experts in partial knee replacement and utilized the ZiBRA Anatomical Modeling System to analyze thousands of bones, both male and female, representing a diverse global population.

"The new Persona Partial Knee System has made me a better partial knee surgeon," said Craig Della Valle, MD, a developing surgeon from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois. "Its combination of compartment-specific implants that fit better to ergonomic instruments has made me both more accurate and efficient. The system is definitely a move forward in the right direction," said Dr. Della Valle.

Rocci Trumper, MD, at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado successfully performed the first surgery of the Persona Partial Knee System since the full global commercial launch on August 31, 2017. "The instruments were thoughtfully designed and the tibial component fit well," said Dr. Trumper.

There have been more than 1,000 cases to date across centers in the U.S., EMEA and Japan, and more than 260 patients have been enrolled in a 10-year global multi-center study.

"The introduction of the Persona Partial Knee System comes at a significant time as we continue to see an increase in the demand for knee replacements," said Dan Williamson, Zimmer Biomet's Group President, Joint Reconstruction. "This innovative technology furthers our commitment to restore mobility, alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for patients around the world."

About Zimmer Biomet

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com, or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

