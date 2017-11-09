Celltrion Healthcare (068270.KQ): Biosimilar Trastuzumab Candidate, Ct-P6, Shown To Be Similar In Efficacy And Safety To Reference Trastuzumab In Breast Cancer Patients As Neoadjuvant And Adjuvant Treatment

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celltrion Healthcare presents data at the European Society for Medical
Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress that highlights similarity in
efficacy and safety between CT-P6 (biosimilar trastuzumab candidate) and
reference trastuzumab at both pre-operative (neoadjuvant) and
post-operative (adjuvant) stages of treatment in patients with
HER2-positive early breast cancer (EBC).1
The phase 3, double blind, randomised study involving 549 patients with
HER2-positive EBC investigated the efficacy and safety of CT-P6 compared
to reference trastuzumab as a neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment over
the course of one-year’s treatment.1
Results from the neoadjuvant stage of the study have previously been
published in The Lancet Oncology and revealed that the total
pathological complete response (tpCR) rate at surgery was 46.8% for
CT-P6 and 50.4% for reference trastuzumab, which are within the
predefined equivalence margin.2
Data based on the adjuvant treatment period of the study showcased at
ESMO 2017, (Poster # 152PD) show that the proportion of patients who
underwent breast conservation surgery was similar between CT-P6 (22.6%)
and reference trastuzumab (20.3%). In addition, new data presented show
that similar progressive disease or recurrence rates were observed
during both the neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment period.1
CT-P6 was well tolerated and its safety profile through the neoadjuvant
and adjuvant period was similar to that of reference trastuzumab. The
proportion of patients with at least one serious adverse event was 7.4%
for CT-P6 and 11.9% for reference trastuzumab.1
Prof. Stebbing, Professor of Cancer Medicine and Oncology, Faculty of
Medicine, Department of Surgery & Cancer, Imperial College London said,
“Data showing therapeutic comparability between CT-P6 and reference
trastuzumab post-surgery is a significant milestone in boosting
physician confidence in this biosimilar as it indicates that CT-P6 could
provide an effective treatment option for women with early breast cancer
and HER2 overexpression both pre and post-operation.”
Man Hoon Kim, President and CEO of Celltrion Healthcare, said, “These
data add to the increasing wealth of data supporting CT-P6 as a
biosimilar for trastuzumab. They highlight Celltrion’s commitment to
delivering affordable medicines through our growing oncology biosimilar
portfolio. CT-P6 has already been approved by several countries
including the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and has been
submitted to the European Medicines Agency for approval.”
“We have carried out extensive studies between CT-P6 and reference
trastuzumab to establish that they are highly similar in physicochemical
and biological attributes as well as studies such as this one presented
at ESMO 2017 that demonstrate comparability in terms of efficacy and
safety.”
Notes to editors:
About CT-P6 (biosimilar trastuzumab candidate)
CT-P6 is a
monoclonal antibody (mAb) – a protein designed to recognise and bind to
a specific structure or antigen in the body. CT-P6 has been designed to
bind with high affinity and specificity to the extracellular domain of
human epithelial growth factor receptor (HER2).
HER2 is found to be overexpressed and/or amplified in about 15-20% of
patients with the diseases for which reference trastuzumab is indicated.
By binding to HER2 receptor binding domains on the tumor cells,
trastuzumab inhibits proliferation of HER2 overexpressing tumour cells.
Celltrion has carried out extensive studies between CT-P6 and reference
trastuzumab to establish that they are highly similar in physicochemical
and biological attributes. Studies have also demonstrated comparability
in terms of efficacy, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, immunogenicity
and safety.
About Celltrion Healthcare
Celltrion Healthcare conducts
the worldwide marketing, sales and distribution of biological medicines
developed by Celltrion, Inc. through an extensive global network that
spans more than 120 different countries. Celltrion Healthcare’s products
are manufactured at state-of-the-art mammalian cell culture facilities,
designed and built to comply with the US Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) cGMP guidelines and the EU GMP guidelines. For more information
please visit: http://www.celltrionhealthcare.com/
