Advanced Bionics Corporation Release: Introducing The New HiFocus SlimJ Electrode And Announcing The Success Of The First Surgeries

—The HiFocus™ SlimJ Electrode, the latest electrode on the HiRes™ Ultra
cochlear implant platform, offers protection to the delicate structures
of the cochlea—
VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced
Bionics (AB) announces TÜV approval of the HiFocus™ SlimJ
electrode. Built on the proven HiFocus™ platform and developed with
numerous surgeons from around the globe, the new SlimJ electrode
features a thin, straight design for easy insertion through the round
window or cochleostomy. The AB engineering team designed the electrode
around the key goal of protecting the delicate structures of the cochlea
during electrode insertion. The HiFocus SlimJ electrode, alongside the
HiFocus Mid-Scala electrode, provides the surgeon with a choice of
electrodes.
Developed with leading cochlear implant surgeons, the HiFocus SlimJ
electrode offers several high-performance features designed to suit
individual patient anatomy and surgical preferences for the best
possible hearing outcomes.
“The HiFocus SlimJ electrode addresses the surgeon's need for an
alternate type of electrode whilst still offering full spectrum coverage
and maintaining the performance potential of the individual. And
surgeons have commented that it is easy to handle and to insert,” says
Mark Downing, Director of Medical Marketing and Product Management at
Advanced Bionics.
The HiFocus SlimJ electrode is available on the HiRes™
Ultra cochlear implant, the latest generation of HiRes implants.
The HiFocus SlimJ electrode is designed to meet the needs of the global
market and is currently available in limited markets in Europe. The
first surgeries were conducted at Medizinische Hochschule
Hannover (MHH) by Prof. Lenarz and his team.
“I am very pleased with the successful implantations by Prof. Lenarz at
MHH in Hannover. This marks an important milestone not only for Advanced
Bionics but for all future CI candidates,” says Hansjuerg Emch, Group
Vice President Cochlear Implants, Sonova.
Marketplace availability for all other regions will be based on
regulatory approval by sector. When the HiRes Ultra implant is paired
with the Naída
CI sound processor, the listener realizes the full integration of AB
and Phonak technology. The Naída CI, built from the same foundation as
the most popular hearing aid line from Phonak, automatically adjusts to
the sound environment to improve comfort and speech understanding in
noise and automatically handles wireless inputs from streaming devices,
giving listeners access to phone calls and other media sources. The
Naída CI can also be paired with a second hearing device (another Naída
CI, a Phonak Naída Link hearing aid or the wireless Phonak Naída Link
CROS transmitter), providing all AB listeners with complete access to
sound.
About Advanced Bionics
Advanced Bionics is a global leader in developing hearing solutions for
individuals with severe-to-profound hearing loss who no longer benefit
from hearing aids. Founded in 1993 and a subsidiary of the Sonova Group
since 2009, AB develops cutting-edge cochlear implant technology that
allows recipients to hear their best.
AB offers the most capable cochlear implant system on the market1,
the HiResolution™ Bionic Ear System designed to help recipients hear in
noisy settings and enjoy the full dimensions of music and tonal languages2,3.
With sales in more than 50 countries and a proven track record for
developing high-performing, state-of-the-art products, AB’s talented
worldwide group of technologists and professionals are driven to
succeed, work with integrity and stay firmly committed to quality.
|
1.
|
|
Technical Specifications. HiRes™ Ultra Cochlear Implant with the
HiFocus™ Mid-Scala Electrode. 2016. 028-M760-02 RevB.
|
2.
|
|
Adams D, Ajimsha KM, Barberá MT, Gazibegovic D, Gisbert J, Gómez J,
Raveh E, Rocca C, Romanet P, Seebens Y, Zarowski A., Multicentre
evaluation of music perception in adult users of Advanced Bionics
cochlear implants Cochlear Implants Int. 2014 Jan;15(1):20-6. doi:
10.1179/1754762813Y.0000000032. Epub 2013 Nov 25.
|
3.
|
|
Chang YT, Yang HM, Lin YH, Liu SH, Wu JL. Tone discrimination and
speech perception benefit in Mandarin-speaking children fit with
HiRes fidelity 120 sound processing. Otol Neurotol. 2009
Sep;30(6):750-7. doi: 10.1097/MAO.0b013e3181b286b2.