Pulmonx, Inc. Release: New Study Demonstrates Zephyr Endobronchial Valves Significantly Improve Breathing, Mobility And Quality Of Life For Emphysema Patients

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulmonx®
Corp. today announced the publication of positive six-month results from
TRANSFORM, a multicenter, multinational, randomized clinical trial (RCT)
of the Zephyr®
Endobronchial Valve (EBV®)
in The
American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
According to the authors, Zephyr EBV treatment “results in clinically
meaningful and statistically significant benefits in lung function,
dyspnea, exercise tolerance and quality of life over current standard of
care medical therapy” when used in heterogeneous emphysema patients with
hyperinflation and no collateral ventilation in the target lung lobe.
The authors conclude that, “Benefits are in line with those seen with
LVRS (lung volume reduction surgery), and the consistent trial results,
potential reduction in post-procedure morbidity, and reversibility of
the procedure position Zephyr EBV as a viable treatment option in those
who remain symptomatic on maximal medical therapy.”
The TRANSFORM trial was conducted at 17 centers in six European
countries and enrolled 97 patients with heterogeneous emphysema and no
collateral ventilation in the target lobe, as determined by the
company’s Chartis®
System. Patients were randomized 2:1 to Zephyr EBV treatment versus
optimal medical therapy.
The study met its primary endpoint, with 67 percent of patients having a
12 percent or greater improvement in lung function (FEV1) at
three months in the per protocol group, compared to seven percent in the
control group. In the intention-to-treat population at six months,
Zephyr EBV patients experienced clinically and statistically greater
improvements over the control group across multiple outcome measures,
including lung function (29.3 percent increase in FEV1),
exercise capacity (78.7m increase in 6MWD), and quality of life (6.5
point decrease in SGRQ score). A majority of EBV patients had an
improvement of one or more points in the BODE index, an aggregate
measure of health status, which has been associated with a significant
decrease in mortality in this population.
Patients in the control arm were allowed to cross over to Zephyr EBV
treatment at six months, if desired; 94 percent of control patients
opted for Zephyr treatment following their assessments at six months.
The most common serious adverse event seen in the trial was a
pneumothorax, which occurred in 29 percent of patients. For comparison,
90 percent of lung volume reduction surgery patients, and four to 42
percent of patients undergoing CT-guided biopsy, experience such events.
The study authors noted that the occurrence of pneumothorax does not
appear to negatively impact clinical outcomes.
“Zephyr EBV treatment delivers benefits similar to those seen with
surgery, with the added benefit of being suitable for a broader range of
patients,” said lead author, Dr. Samuel Kemp of the Royal Brompton
Hospital in London, England.
Zephyr Endobronchial Valves are tiny, minimally-invasive, one-way valves
placed via a flexible bronchoscope in airways of the lungs to occlude
diseased regions and reduce lung hyperinflation. As a result, the
remaining healthier regions can function more efficiently, enabling
better breathing and an improved quality of life for patients.
“This was one of the most rigorous studies of the Zephyr EBV done to
date in emphysema patients with heterogeneous emphysema and one or more
lobes without collateral ventilation,” said Pulmonx Chief Executive
Officer Glen French. “TRANSFORM shows definitive evidence of the
tremendous benefit our technology can bring to patients who otherwise
suffer from difficult breathing and are at high risk of morbidity and
mortality. It is gratifying to be able to bring new hope to this
underserved patient group.”
Over the past 10 years, approximately 50,000 Zephyr EBVs have been
implanted globally in more than 12,000 patients. To view a video of the
Zephyr EBV procedure, click here.
About Pulmonx
Based in Redwood City, California, and Neuchâtel, Switzerland, Pulmonx
is an interventional pulmonology company focused on developing
life-changing, cost-effective technologies that improve the lives of
patients suffering from lung disease worldwide. For more information,
visit www.pulmonx.com.
The Zephyr Endobronchial Valve is an investigational device in the
United States. Limited by U.S. law to investigational use only.