Spirosure Launches Fenom PRO At European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2017

Point-of-care portable breath analyzer measures patients’ nitric
oxide in exhaled breath, a biomarker foreshadowing airway obstruction
PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spirosure Inc. announced today that its CE-marked Fenom PRO
Point-of-Care Breathalyzer is being launched at the world’s largest
meeting for respiratory physicians, scientists and allied health
professionals: the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International
Congress 2017 in Milan, Italy. Fenom PRO is CE-marked for use in Europe
by allergists, immunologists and pulmonologists. Spirosure will exhibit
Fenom PRO at booth #D5.
“We believe that Fenom PRO is a game-changing connected medical
device used by healthcare professional as a tool that assists in the
diagnosis and monitoring of asthma, and it comprises sensors in addition
to a digital
ecosystem - designed for enhancing clinical decision support”
Spirosure's patent-protected Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO)
breath analyzer combines advanced materials with proprietary algorithms
to provide high sensitivity in its ability to detect very small particle
concentrations (parts per billion or “ppb” measurement). At the point of
care, the patient exhales at a slow rate for 10 seconds to generate
results in less than 30 seconds.
“We believe that Fenom PRO is a game-changing connected medical
device used by healthcare professional as a tool that assists in the
diagnosis and monitoring of asthma, and it comprises sensors in addition
to a digital
ecosystem - designed for enhancing clinical decision support,” said J.
Dean Zikria, CEO of Spirosure.
Click
here for full news release
About SPIROSURE
Spirosure
Inc., founded in 2011 as Spirometrix by Dr. Solomon Ssenyange and Ryan
Leard as a personal mission to aid asthma patients in the management of
their ailment, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel
breath analysis devices for application in diagnosis and management
of asthma. In recent years, non-invasive measurement and
monitoring of the fraction of exhaled nitric oxide
(FeNO) in exhaled breath has become established as the
biomarker of asthma. The sensor based technology was licensed from
Professor Prabir Dutta’s innovative laboratories at The Ohio State
University as the company was founded.
CAUTION: The Fenom PRO™ Point-of-Care Breath Analyzer is an
investigational device in the United States that provides exhaled nitric
oxide information to a physician at point-of-care. Fenom PRO™ is
a breath monitor that is limited for use by Federal Law (USA) to
healthcare professionals in clinical trials to help manage asthma
patients and is not available for sale in the United States at this time.
Ronald Trahan Associates Inc.
Ronald Trahan, APR, +1-508-359-4005,
ext. 108