Spirosure Launches Fenom PRO At European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2017

Point-of-care portable breath analyzer measures patients’ nitric oxide in exhaled breath, a biomarker foreshadowing airway obstruction

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spirosure Inc. announced today that its CE-marked Fenom PRO Point-of-Care Breathalyzer is being launched at the world’s largest meeting for respiratory physicians, scientists and allied health professionals: the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2017 in Milan, Italy. Fenom PRO is CE-marked for use in Europe by allergists, immunologists and pulmonologists. Spirosure will exhibit Fenom PRO at booth #D5.

Spirosure's patent-protected Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) breath analyzer combines advanced materials with proprietary algorithms to provide high sensitivity in its ability to detect very small particle concentrations (parts per billion or “ppb” measurement). At the point of care, the patient exhales at a slow rate for 10 seconds to generate results in less than 30 seconds.

“We believe that Fenom PRO is a game-changing connected medical device used by healthcare professional as a tool that assists in the diagnosis and monitoring of asthma, and it comprises sensors in addition to a digital ecosystem - designed for enhancing clinical decision support,” said J. Dean Zikria, CEO of Spirosure.

About SPIROSURE

Spirosure Inc., founded in 2011 as Spirometrix by Dr. Solomon Ssenyange and Ryan Leard as a personal mission to aid asthma patients in the management of their ailment, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel breath analysis devices for application in diagnosis and management of asthma. In recent years, non-invasive measurement and monitoring of the fraction of exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) in exhaled breath has become established as the biomarker of asthma. The sensor based technology was licensed from Professor Prabir Dutta’s innovative laboratories at The Ohio State University as the company was founded.

CAUTION: The Fenom PRO™ Point-of-Care Breath Analyzer is an investigational device in the United States that provides exhaled nitric oxide information to a physician at point-of-care. Fenom PRO™ is a breath monitor that is limited for use by Federal Law (USA) to healthcare professionals in clinical trials to help manage asthma patients and is not available for sale in the United States at this time.