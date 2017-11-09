Intersect ENT Announces Presentation Of A Meta-Analysis From Two Randomized Studies Evaluating The Safety And Efficacy Of SINUVA, An Investigational Steroid Releasing Sinus Implant

MENLO PARK, Calif. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT), a company seeking to improve the
quality of life for patients with ear, nose and throat conditions, today
announced presentation of a meta-analysis from two randomized studies
evaluating the safety and efficacy of SINUVA™, an investigational
steroid releasing sinus implant.
The two studies evaluated the sinus implant in patients with recurrent
and medically refractory nasal polyps. Results of the meta-analysis were
presented on Saturday, September 9 at the American Rhinologic Society
(ARS) Annual Meeting in Chicago by J. Pablo Stolovitzky, M.D., of ENT of
Georgia.
“The results of this meta-analysis affirm our excitement about the
potential of the SINUVA implant, if approved, to improve care for
patients who suffer from nasal obstruction and polyps with treatment via
a less invasive solution,” said Lisa Earnhardt, president and CEO of
Intersect ENT.
The safety and efficacy of SINUVA have been evaluated in four clinical
studies. This meta-analysis was conducted on the pooled data from
RESOLVE (n=100) and RESOLVE II (n=300), both prospective, randomized,
controlled, blinded, multicenter clinical trials that enrolled adult
chronic sinusitis patients who had undergone prior endoscopic sinus
surgery.
The presented results of the meta-analysis, which was designed and
conducted after the conclusion of RESOLVE and RESOLVE II, indicate that:
-
Patients receiving implants experienced a statistically significantly
greater improvement in nasal obstruction/congestion score from
baseline to Day 90 compared to control (p=0.0176).
-
Treatment patients experienced a statistically significantly greater
reduction in bilateral polyp grade from baseline to Day 90 compared to
control (p=0.0015).
-
All study patients were candidates for revision sinus surgery at the
study entry; 59% of treatment patients were no longer indicated for
revision surgery at 90 days (p<0.0001).
-
Overall adverse event rates were similar between the treatment and
control groups. One serious implant-related adverse event, an
intranasal bleed requiring intervention, was observed.
“The results of the 400-patient meta-analysis indicate that SINUVA may
reduce clinical symptoms, polyp burden and the need for revision
surgery,” said Dr. Stolovitzky. “The potential of an in-office solution
backed by rigorous clinical evidence is exciting for ENTs managing this
challenging patient population.”
In May 2017, the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) had set a PDUFA target action date of January 7,
2018 for the company’s New Drug Application (NDA).
A copy of Dr. Stolovitzky’s presentation of the meta-analysis can be
found on the “Investor Relations” page of the company’s web site at www.IntersectENT.com
until September 15, 2017 and will be included in the company’s Form 8-K,
to be filed on or about September 11, 2017.
About SINUVA Steroid Releasing Sinus Implant
SINUVA is an investigational steroid releasing sinus implant designed to
be placed during a routine physician office visit to provide a less
invasive treatment option for chronic sinusitis patients with recurrent
sinus obstruction. The implant releases mometasone furoate to the
ethmoid sinus lining to target polyposis directly. It was designed with
greater radial strength than Intersect ENT’s PROPEL products in order to
dilate obstructed sinuses. SINUVA has not been approved by the FDA and
is available for investigational use only.
About Intersect ENT
Intersect ENT is dedicated to transforming the landscape of care for
patients with ear, nose and throat conditions. The company’s PROPEL
family of dissolvable steroid releasing implants are clinically proven
to improve outcomes for chronic sinusitis patients undergoing sinus
surgery. In addition, Intersect ENT is continuing to expand its
portfolio of products based on the company’s unique localized steroid
releasing technology and is committed to broadening patient access to
less invasive and more cost effective care.
For additional information on the company or the products including
risks and benefits please visit www.IntersectENT.com.
Intersect ENT® and PROPEL® are registered
trademarks and SINUVA is a trademark of Intersect ENT, Inc.
