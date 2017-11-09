TransMed7 Announces Strategic Partnership With Peridot Corporation

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransMed7, LLC, today announced a Strategic Partnership between
TransMed7, LLC and Peridot Corporation effective August 21, 2017. Both
are privately held companies, and TransMed7 designs and develops
transformational medical device technologies for diverse fields of
healthcare while Peridot offers complete end-to-end precision
manufacturing and clean room assembly services.
“This new Strategic Partnership with Peridot enables TransMed7 to launch
new products such as our Concorde™ and Martinet™ technologies directly
into the market immediately following FDA clearance. Peridot was our
contract manufacturer for our SpeedBird™ platform needle sets, and we
are excited to be expanding our relationship with Peridot for timed
product commercial release in significant quantities for strategic
market penetration,” said Eugene H. Vetter, TransMed7’s Co-Founder and
CEO. According to Dr. Edgar D. Staren, TransMed7’s President and
President of Martinet Medical, LLC, a TransMed7 subsidiary Project
Company, “TransMed7’s technology pipeline covers multiple, diverse
medical fields with broad applications including breast, abdominal,
thoracic, head and neck, urologic, endoscopic, robotic, laparoscopic,
and therapeutic endovascular. This partnership with Peridot positions
TransMed7 well to provide the novel, revolutionary tools for the great
many fields where targeted, minimally invasive approaches are determined
to be the preferred option.”
“The Peridot Team is truly gratified and very excited to have been
chosen as the Strategic Partner by TransMed7 in this endeavor. Peridot’s
deeply diverse technical capabilities in the field of minimally invasive
devices coupled with our demonstrated agility will certainly enable
TransMed7 to meet and exceed their clinical goals. This is an incredible
opportunity for Peridot to be at the forefront of developing
technologies that are sure to lead to better patient outcomes,” said
Patrick Pickerell, Peridot Co-Founder and President.
According to Dr. James W. Vetter, TransMed7 Co-Founder and Chairman,
“Peridot’s established leadership position highlights their ability to
apply the widest and most enabling range of manufacturing capabilities
far upstream into initial iteration phases, to which they have coupled
unmatched quality and tracking systems that mesh perfectly with
TransMed7’s own industry-leading standards of quality during creation,
verification and validation phases. As a result, together we are able to
streamline the entire process from initial design, to clearance, and to
market release with instruments ready for widespread distribution and
confident clinical use. TransMed7 and Peridot share a rare, profoundly
important synergism, which results in a collective capability to satisfy
our mutual passion to vastly accelerate development and delivery of the
most cost-effective, highest quality, safest and by far most advanced
technologies possible--to patients around the globe.”
About TransMed7, LLC
TransMed7, LLC is a medical and technology based organization focused on
the highly efficient development of innovative, minimally invasive
medical devices aimed at providing new solutions for doctors and their
patients. With particular expertise in both oncologic and cardiovascular
disease, TransMed7 and its team of clinicians, scientists, and engineers
have developed a portfolio of next-generation platform devices that are
expected to be market leaders in their targeted fields of medicine.
TransMed7 accomplishes this through application of a wholly new approach
in its business plan and structure, enabling these new transformational
technologies from rapid development through commercial manufacturing or
where appropriate, handoff to our Strategic Partners. For more
information about TransMed7, please visit our website at www.transmed7.com.
About Peridot Corporation
Peridot Corporation offers complete end-to-end precision manufacturing
and clean room assembly services to a wide range of industries. With
over twenty years’ experience with device fabrication and precision
miniature and micro-miniature component assembly, Peridot can design,
prototype, test and deliver products with the utmost precision and
versatility. At Peridot we actively and avidly engage with our customers
in all phases of pre-production planning and production, as well as
material and cost analysis. Our thorough working knowledge of production
processes, materials and finishes becomes an integral part of a
customer’s planning process resulting in our delivery of manufactured
custom components that are as precisely functional as they are perfectly
beautiful. Moreover, from the smallest micro-miniature components to the
biggest new ideas, we bring unmatched quality and precision to every
medical product we manufacture. For more information about Peridot
Corporation, please visit our website at www.peridotcorp.com.