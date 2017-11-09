TransMed7 Announces Strategic Partnership With Peridot Corporation

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransMed7, LLC, today announced a Strategic Partnership between TransMed7, LLC and Peridot Corporation effective August 21, 2017. Both are privately held companies, and TransMed7 designs and develops transformational medical device technologies for diverse fields of healthcare while Peridot offers complete end-to-end precision manufacturing and clean room assembly services.

“This new Strategic Partnership with Peridot enables TransMed7 to launch new products such as our Concorde™ and Martinet™ technologies directly into the market immediately following FDA clearance. Peridot was our contract manufacturer for our SpeedBird™ platform needle sets, and we are excited to be expanding our relationship with Peridot for timed product commercial release in significant quantities for strategic market penetration,” said Eugene H. Vetter, TransMed7’s Co-Founder and CEO. According to Dr. Edgar D. Staren, TransMed7’s President and President of Martinet Medical, LLC, a TransMed7 subsidiary Project Company, “TransMed7’s technology pipeline covers multiple, diverse medical fields with broad applications including breast, abdominal, thoracic, head and neck, urologic, endoscopic, robotic, laparoscopic, and therapeutic endovascular. This partnership with Peridot positions TransMed7 well to provide the novel, revolutionary tools for the great many fields where targeted, minimally invasive approaches are determined to be the preferred option.”

“The Peridot Team is truly gratified and very excited to have been chosen as the Strategic Partner by TransMed7 in this endeavor. Peridot’s deeply diverse technical capabilities in the field of minimally invasive devices coupled with our demonstrated agility will certainly enable TransMed7 to meet and exceed their clinical goals. This is an incredible opportunity for Peridot to be at the forefront of developing technologies that are sure to lead to better patient outcomes,” said Patrick Pickerell, Peridot Co-Founder and President.

According to Dr. James W. Vetter, TransMed7 Co-Founder and Chairman, “Peridot’s established leadership position highlights their ability to apply the widest and most enabling range of manufacturing capabilities far upstream into initial iteration phases, to which they have coupled unmatched quality and tracking systems that mesh perfectly with TransMed7’s own industry-leading standards of quality during creation, verification and validation phases. As a result, together we are able to streamline the entire process from initial design, to clearance, and to market release with instruments ready for widespread distribution and confident clinical use. TransMed7 and Peridot share a rare, profoundly important synergism, which results in a collective capability to satisfy our mutual passion to vastly accelerate development and delivery of the most cost-effective, highest quality, safest and by far most advanced technologies possible--to patients around the globe.”

About TransMed7, LLC

TransMed7, LLC is a medical and technology based organization focused on the highly efficient development of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices aimed at providing new solutions for doctors and their patients. With particular expertise in both oncologic and cardiovascular disease, TransMed7 and its team of clinicians, scientists, and engineers have developed a portfolio of next-generation platform devices that are expected to be market leaders in their targeted fields of medicine. TransMed7 accomplishes this through application of a wholly new approach in its business plan and structure, enabling these new transformational technologies from rapid development through commercial manufacturing or where appropriate, handoff to our Strategic Partners. For more information about TransMed7, please visit our website at www.transmed7.com.

About Peridot Corporation

Peridot Corporation offers complete end-to-end precision manufacturing and clean room assembly services to a wide range of industries. With over twenty years’ experience with device fabrication and precision miniature and micro-miniature component assembly, Peridot can design, prototype, test and deliver products with the utmost precision and versatility. At Peridot we actively and avidly engage with our customers in all phases of pre-production planning and production, as well as material and cost analysis. Our thorough working knowledge of production processes, materials and finishes becomes an integral part of a customer’s planning process resulting in our delivery of manufactured custom components that are as precisely functional as they are perfectly beautiful. Moreover, from the smallest micro-miniature components to the biggest new ideas, we bring unmatched quality and precision to every medical product we manufacture. For more information about Peridot Corporation, please visit our website at www.peridotcorp.com.