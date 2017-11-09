Endologix Announces Collaboration Agreements With Japan Lifeline For The Development And Commercialization Of Thoracic Endovascular Systems In Japan

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX), a developer and marketer of innovative
treatments for aortic disorders, today announced that it has signed a
joint research and development agreement, as well as an exclusive
distribution agreement, with Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. (“JLL”) pertaining
to the development and distribution of novel endovascular stent graft
systems for the treatment of thoracic aortic diseases.(the “Systems”).
Under the terms of these agreements, the two companies will jointly
invest in the development, clinical research, and commercialization of
the Systems. JLL has exclusive distribution rights to the Systems in
Japan, and Endologix intends to commercialize and sell the Systems
through its existing global sales force and distribution partners in
countries other than Japan. Endologix anticipates that the global market
for thoracic devices could reach $900 million by 2022, and represents a
significant growth opportunity for the company.
”JLL is our exclusive distributor in Japan, and it has done an
outstanding job supporting physicians and capturing market share in
Japan with our AFX device for the treatment of abdominal aortic
aneurysms. We are currently working with JLL on a full market release of
our AFX2 bifurcated endograft system in Japan after receiving approval
for that device earlier this year. We also anticipate Japanese market
launches of Ovation and Nellix in the future. These new agreements with
JLL will expand our relationship to include thoracic devices and enable
us to provide a complete range of endovascular aortic devices to
physicians worldwide,” said John McDermott, Chief Executive Officer of
Endologix, Inc.
About Endologix
Endologix, Inc. develops and manufactures minimally invasive treatments
for aortic disorders. The Company's focus is endovascular stent grafts
for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). AAA is a
weakening of the wall of the aorta, the largest artery in the body,
resulting in a balloon-like enlargement. Once AAA develops, it continues
to enlarge and, if left untreated, becomes increasingly susceptible to
rupture. The overall patient mortality rate for ruptured AAA is
approximately 80%, making it a leading cause of death in the U.S. For
more information, visit www.endologix.com.
About Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.
Japan Lifeline (JLL) has a 36-year history as a manufacturer, importer
and distributor of quality medical products. JLL has a strong track
record of success in building and expanding markets with unique products
from some of the world's leading medical technology companies. Japan
Lifeline is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol 7575 (TSE 1st
Section). For more information, visit www.japanlifeline.com.
Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information contained herein, this press
release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as
“anticipate,” “expect,” ‘plan,’ “could,” “may,”“will,” “believe,”
“estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” "continue," "outlook,"
“guidance,” "future,” other words of similar meaning and the use of
future dates. Forward-looking statements used in this press release
include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product research,
development and commercialization, anticipated product markets, timing
of anticipated product launches, and anticipated benefits and effects of
our agreements with JLL, accuracy of which are necessarily subject to
risks and uncertainties that may cause future events to differ
materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of
the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially and adversely include Endologix’s ability to realize
the expected benefits of the transactions with JLL, competition from
other products, changes to applicable laws and regulations, product
development risks, clinical trial risks (including clinical trial
results), decisions and the timing of decisions of regulatory
authorities regarding our current and future products, financial
constraints, risks relating to foreign currency fluctuations, and a
variety of other risks. Undue reliance should not be placed upon the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak
only as of the date of this press release. Endologix undertakes no
obligation to update any forward- looking statements contained in this
press release to reflect new information, events or circumstances after
the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated
events. Please refer to Endologix's filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2016, for more detailed information regarding
these risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual
results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.