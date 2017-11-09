Endologix Announces Collaboration Agreements With Japan Lifeline For The Development And Commercialization Of Thoracic Endovascular Systems In Japan

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX), a developer and marketer of innovative treatments for aortic disorders, today announced that it has signed a joint research and development agreement, as well as an exclusive distribution agreement, with Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. (“JLL”) pertaining to the development and distribution of novel endovascular stent graft systems for the treatment of thoracic aortic diseases.(the “Systems”).

Under the terms of these agreements, the two companies will jointly invest in the development, clinical research, and commercialization of the Systems. JLL has exclusive distribution rights to the Systems in Japan, and Endologix intends to commercialize and sell the Systems through its existing global sales force and distribution partners in countries other than Japan. Endologix anticipates that the global market for thoracic devices could reach $900 million by 2022, and represents a significant growth opportunity for the company.

”JLL is our exclusive distributor in Japan, and it has done an outstanding job supporting physicians and capturing market share in Japan with our AFX device for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms. We are currently working with JLL on a full market release of our AFX2 bifurcated endograft system in Japan after receiving approval for that device earlier this year. We also anticipate Japanese market launches of Ovation and Nellix in the future. These new agreements with JLL will expand our relationship to include thoracic devices and enable us to provide a complete range of endovascular aortic devices to physicians worldwide,” said John McDermott, Chief Executive Officer of Endologix, Inc.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc. develops and manufactures minimally invasive treatments for aortic disorders. The Company's focus is endovascular stent grafts for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). AAA is a weakening of the wall of the aorta, the largest artery in the body, resulting in a balloon-like enlargement. Once AAA develops, it continues to enlarge and, if left untreated, becomes increasingly susceptible to rupture. The overall patient mortality rate for ruptured AAA is approximately 80%, making it a leading cause of death in the U.S. For more information, visit www.endologix.com.

About Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Japan Lifeline (JLL) has a 36-year history as a manufacturer, importer and distributor of quality medical products. JLL has a strong track record of success in building and expanding markets with unique products from some of the world's leading medical technology companies. Japan Lifeline is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol 7575 (TSE 1st Section). For more information, visit www.japanlifeline.com.

