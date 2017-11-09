Clarus Appoints Former Genentech (RHHBY) CEO Ian Clark As Operating Partner

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarus, a leading life sciences investment firm, today announced the appointment of Ian Clark to Operating Partner. Mr. Clark will be based in the firm's South San Francisco office.

Mr. Clark most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Genentech and as Head of Roche's North American Commercial Operations.

"We are thrilled to have Ian join Clarus as we expand our R&D risk-sharing investment platform to include commercial opportunities," Clarus Managing Director Nick Simon said. "His extensive and successful background in the launch of over 14 FDA approved new molecular entities, including Avastin® and Tecentriq®, strengthens our R&D, operational and deal-structuring expertise."

"Ian's extensive networks throughout the healthcare industry also will play an important role in helping us identify and expand our risk-sharing partnerships with leading healthcare companies."

Mr. Clark joined Genentech in 2003 as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Bio-oncology. By 2006, he was named Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations, and became a member of the Executive Committee. Mr. Clark was named head of Global Product Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer of Roche in April 2009.

Prior to joining Genentech, Mr. Clark served as general manager of Novartis Canada, where he oversaw all of the company's operations, and as Chief Operating Officer for Novartis United Kingdom. Mr. Clark has held executive positions in sales and marketing for Sanofi and Ivax in the United Kingdom, France and Eastern Europe, and began his career at Searle.

Currently, Mr. Clark serves on the boards of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kite Pharmaceuticals, and Shire PLC. Since 2009, he has served on the boards of directors of the Biotechnology Industry Organization, or BIO, and the Gladstone Foundation, and he also is a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco's Economic Advisory Council. Mr. Clark received a bachelor of science degree and an honorary doctorate in Biological Sciences from Southampton University in the United Kingdom.

About Clarus

Clarus is a leading global investment firm dedicated to life sciences. Founded in 2005 by a team of accomplished investment and operating professionals, Clarus manages over $2.6 billion, and has invested in more than 50 private and public companies in the biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic spaces. In every investment, Clarus employs a hands-on approach while leveraging its scientific and clinical development expertise, and ability to adapt to an ever-changing investment landscape. Clarus strives to generate outstanding returns for its investors by identifying and financing innovative medicines that improve people's lives.

Clarus has offices in Cambridge, MA, and South San Francisco, CA. For more information please visit www.clarusfunds.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Parker

Sparker@clarusfunds.com

617 949 2176

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarus-appoints-former-genentech-ceo-ian-clark-as-operating-partner-300516831.html

SOURCE Clarus