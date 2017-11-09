Acucela (AUCL) Granted New Patent Covering Method Of Use For Emixustat Hydrochloride

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acucela Inc. (“Acucela”), a clinical-stage ophthalmology company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo 4596) committed to translating innovation into a diverse portfolio of drugs and devices to preserve and restore vision for millions of people worldwide, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted U.S. Patent No. 9,737,496 B2 assigned to Acucela, adding strength to the company’s intellectual property position. The patent is significant to Acucela because the claims are directed towards methods of use of emixustat hydrochloride (“emixustat”) and related compounds for providing a therapeutic benefit for subjects suffering from Stargardt disease.

Title of invention: Alkoxy compounds for disease treatment Claims: Method for providing a therapeutic benefit for subjects diagnosed with Stargardt disease comprising administering to the subject emixustat or a broad number of related compounds Patent number: U.S. Patent No. 9,737,496 B2 Assignee: Acucela Inc., Seattle, Washington

Stargardt disease (STGD) is a rare, inherited, degenerative disease of the retina affecting approximately 1 in 8,000–10,000 individuals and is the most common type of hereditary macular dystrophy.(1). The most common form of the disease is caused by a genetic mutation of the ABCA4 gene leading to the accumulation of toxic vitamin A byproducts (primarily A2E) in the retina, which results in the gradual deterioration of photoreceptors and vision. Symptoms of Stargardt disease typically appear during childhood or adolescence, but in some cases difficulty with eyesight and vision loss may not be identified until later in life.

Stargardt disease affects less than 40,000 patients in the U.S. where it is recognized as an orphan disease, subject to the Orphan Drug Act. Currently, there are no known therapies that exist to slow the advance of the disease, and it is recognized as a serious unmet medical need by the United States Foundation of Fighting Blindness and the National Eye Institute.

The FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) has granted orphan drug designation to emixustat hydrochloride for the treatment of Stargardt disease. (See January 5, 2017 press release titled “Acucela Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the Treatment of Stargardt Disease”)

Currently, one Phase 2a clinical study of emixustat in patients with Stargardt disease is underway at Acucela. This multicenter, randomized, masked study is designed to evaluate the pharmacodynamics, safety and tolerability of emixustat in subjects with macular atrophy secondary to Stargardt disease. Approximately 30 subjects will be enrolled at 6 clinical sites in the United States. Subjects will be randomly assigned to one of three treatment arms in a 1:1:1 ratio. Treatment arms include: emixustat 2.5 mg, emixustat 5 mg, and emixustat 10 mg. Subjects will orally take study drug once daily in the evening for one month.

About Acucela Inc.

Acucela Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo 4596), committed to translating innovation into a diverse portfolio of drugs and devices to preserve and restore vision for millions of people worldwide. Acucela’s development pipeline include drug candidates and therapeutics for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema, AMD, Stargardt disease, cataract and presbyopia. The company is also developing a monitoring device for neovascular retinal diseases, to be used directly by patients. http://www.acucela.com; http://www.kubotaholdings.co.jp/en/

