Acucela (AUCL) Granted New Patent Covering Method Of Use For Emixustat Hydrochloride

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acucela Inc. (“Acucela”), a clinical-stage ophthalmology company and
wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.
(Tokyo 4596) committed to translating innovation into a diverse
portfolio of drugs and devices to preserve and restore vision for
millions of people worldwide, announced today that the United States
Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted U.S. Patent No. 9,737,496 B2
assigned to Acucela, adding strength to the company’s intellectual
property position. The patent is significant to Acucela because the
claims are directed towards methods of use of emixustat hydrochloride
(“emixustat”) and related compounds for providing a therapeutic benefit
for subjects suffering from Stargardt disease.
|
Title of invention:
|
|
|
|
|
Alkoxy compounds for disease treatment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Claims:
|
|
|
|
|
Method for providing a therapeutic benefit for subjects diagnosed
with Stargardt disease comprising administering to the subject
emixustat or a broad number of related compounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Patent number:
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Patent No. 9,737,496 B2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assignee:
|
|
|
|
|
Acucela Inc., Seattle, Washington
Stargardt disease (STGD) is a rare, inherited, degenerative disease of
the retina affecting approximately 1 in 8,000–10,000 individuals and is
the most common type of hereditary macular dystrophy.(1). The
most common form of the disease is caused by a genetic mutation of the
ABCA4 gene leading to the accumulation of toxic vitamin A byproducts
(primarily A2E) in the retina, which results in the gradual
deterioration of photoreceptors and vision. Symptoms of Stargardt
disease typically appear during childhood or adolescence, but in some
cases difficulty with eyesight and vision loss may not be identified
until later in life.
Stargardt disease affects less than 40,000 patients in the U.S. where it
is recognized as an orphan disease, subject to the Orphan Drug Act.
Currently, there are no known therapies that exist to slow the advance
of the disease, and it is recognized as a serious unmet medical need by
the United States Foundation of Fighting Blindness and the National Eye
Institute.
The FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) has granted orphan drug
designation to emixustat hydrochloride for the treatment of Stargardt
disease. (See January 5, 2017 press release titled “Acucela Receives
Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the Treatment of Stargardt
Disease”)
Currently, one Phase 2a clinical study of emixustat in patients with
Stargardt disease is underway at Acucela. This multicenter, randomized,
masked study is designed to evaluate the pharmacodynamics, safety and
tolerability of emixustat in subjects with macular atrophy secondary to
Stargardt disease. Approximately 30 subjects will be enrolled at 6
clinical sites in the United States. Subjects will be randomly assigned
to one of three treatment arms in a 1:1:1 ratio. Treatment arms include:
emixustat 2.5 mg, emixustat 5 mg, and emixustat 10 mg. Subjects will
orally take study drug once daily in the evening for one month.
(1) Blacharski PA. Fundus flavimaculatus. In: Newsome, DA,
ed. Retinal dystrophies and degenerations. New York: Raven Press,
1988:135-159.
About Acucela Inc.
Acucela Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubota Pharmaceutical
Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo 4596), committed to translating innovation
into a diverse portfolio of drugs and devices to preserve and restore
vision for millions of people worldwide. Acucela’s development pipeline
include drug candidates and therapeutics for the treatment of retinitis
pigmentosa, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema,
AMD, Stargardt disease, cataract and presbyopia. The company is also
developing a monitoring device for neovascular retinal diseases, to be
used directly by patients. http://www.acucela.com;
http://www.kubotaholdings.co.jp/en/
Cautionary Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements
contained in this press release that are not statements of historical
fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations
related to our development plans and ability to successfully develop and
commercialize our product candidates and the potential efficacy, future
development plans and commercial potential of our product candidates.
These statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks,
uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results,
events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and
uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are
not limited to: our investigational product candidates may not
demonstrate the expected safety and efficacy; our pre-clinical
development efforts may not yield additional product candidates; any of
our or our collaborators' product candidates may fail in development,
may not receive required regulatory approvals, or may be delayed to a
point where they are not commercially viable; our clinical trials could
be delayed; new developments in the intensely competitive ophthalmic
pharmaceutical market may require changes in our clinical trial plans or
limit the potential benefits of our investigational product candidates;
the impact of expanded product development and clinical activities on
operating expenses; adverse conditions in the general domestic and
global economic markets; as well as the other risks identified in our
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and we
assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and
readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such
forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of the foregoing
risks and other risk factors, please refer to our filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on Kubota
Pharmaceutical Holdings (Acucela’s parent company) investor relations
website (http://www.kubotaholdings.co.jp/en/ir/)
and on the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov).
“Acucela” , the Acucela logo and “Kubota” are registered trademarks or
trademarks of Acucela Inc. or Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.
in various jurisdictions.