Amphivena Therapeutics Announces New Key Leadership And Advisors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company
developing a novel CD33/CD3-bispecific T cell engaging antibody for the
treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Myelodysplastic Syndrome
(MDS), is pleased to announce three additions to the company’s
leadership team:
-
Eric J. Feldman, M.D., Senior Vice President, Clinical Development
-
Tae H. Han, Ph.D., Vice President, Clinical Pharmacology and
Translational Medicine
-
Deborah J. Tranowski, Vice President, Program Management & Operations
“Amphivena’s pioneering development work on AMV564, a novel
CD33/CD3-bispecific antibody for the treatment of AML and MDS, has
allowed us to attract three outstanding executives who are widely
regarded as leaders in their respective fields. Their decision to join
Amphivena underscores our clinical achievements and AMV564’s potential
as a breakthrough therapy for AML and MDS patients. The addition of
these three executives also ensures that a world-class team will lead
AMV564 expeditiously through the clinic,” said Jeanmarie Guenot, Ph.D.,
Amphivena’s co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer.
In addition, Dr. Patrick Baeuerle joins Dr. Lori Kunkel as a clinical
and scientific advisor to Amphivena. Dr. Baeuerle is a pioneer in T cell
therapy and the development of bispecific T cell-engaging antibodies. At
Micromet and Amgen, he invented and developed a number of T cell
engagers, including BLINCYTO™ and AMG330, a CD33/CD3-bispecific BiTE™
antibody. Dr. Kunkel was Chief Medical Officer at both Pharmacyclics,
Inc. and Proteolix, Inc. where she contributed to the approvals of
cancer therapeutics IMBRUVICA® and KYPROLIS®, respectively. She has been
an advisor to Amphivena since 2013.
Further, funds managed by Tekla Capital Management, LLC based in Boston,
MA invested in Amphivena’s Series B Financing completed in July.
Christian M. Richard, M.S., M.B.A., Senior Vice President, Research,
joined Amphivena’s Board of Directors.
“These events mark another milestone in Amphivena’s evolution. With a
very compelling preclinical profile and exciting clinical data, AMV564
has the potential to become the best-in-class T cell engaging antibody
for the treatment of AML and MDS. Dr. Feldman, a world renowned leukemia
expert, brings unique experience from the clinical development of three
other CD33-targeting antibodies. With our newly expanded team, a new
financing in place, and active strategic discussions ongoing, Amphivena
is positioned to accelerate and expand the AMV564 development program,”
said Luke Evnin, Ph.D. of MPM Capital, Amphivena’s co-founder and
Chairman of the Board.
Amphivena is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study of AMV564 in relapsed
or refractory AML. Amphivena plans to launch a Phase 1 clinical study in
patients with MDS in early 2018. The company is also exploring the
utility of AMV564 in solid tumors. In preclinical studies, this novel
CD33/CD3 bispecific antibody demonstrated potent activity against AML
patient samples that was independent of CD33 expression level, disease
stage and cytogenetic risk. The antibody eliminated nearly all blasts
from bone marrow and spleen in a stringent AML patient-derived xenograft
murine model. In addition, Amphivena established a therapeutic window
for AMV564 in cynomologus monkeys, with rapid, sustained elimination of
CD33-expressing cells during AMV564 dosing and rapid hematopoietic
recovery following dosing.
Biographical Information
Eric J. Feldman, M.D.
Eric J. Feldman, M.D. is internationally recognized for his work in the
development of new therapies for the treatment of leukemias and related
bone marrow disorders. Dr. Feldman joins Amphivena from the clinical
research group at Seattle Genetics, Inc. where he oversaw the myeloid
leukemia antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program. Dr. Feldman has had an
extensive academic career, most recently as Professor of Medicine and
Director of the Hematological Malignancies Service at Weill-Cornell/New
York Presbyterian Hospital. He has led or participated in the conduct of
numerous clinical trials, several leading to FDA approval including
imatinib (GLEEVEC®) in chronic myeloid leukemia, lenalidomide
(REVLIMID®) in myelodysplastic syndrome, and most recently, CPX-351
(VYXEOS™) in acute myeloid leukemia. Dr. Feldman has focused throughout
his career on the clinical development of CD33-targeted therapies
including lintuzumab (ZAMYL™), gemtuzumab ozogamicin (MYLOTARG™), and
most recently, vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A). In addition to his
faculty appointment at Weill-Cornell, he has served on the faculty at
New York Medical College and the University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer
Center. Dr. Feldman has authored over 150 scientific articles and is
currently Editor-in Chief of the journal Leukemia Research.
Tae H. Han, Ph.D.
Tae H. Han, Ph.D. has extensive experience with nonclinical and clinical
development for both small molecule drugs and antibody-based
therapeutics. Before joining Amphivena, Dr. Han led the clinical
pharmacology, DMPK, and toxicology functions at AbbVie Stemcentrx and
was the South San Francisco site lead for clinical pharmacology and
pharmacometrics at AbbVie, Inc. There, he supported the development of
rovalpituzumab tesirine, a targeted ADC against cancer stem cells in
small cell lung cancer, in addition to supporting the overall pipeline
of antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of solid tumor cancers.
Prior to AbbVie Stemcentrx, Dr. Han was the head of clinical
pharmacology at Seattle Genetics, Inc. and was the clinical pharmacology
and DMPK lead for the world-wide approval of ADCETRIS™, an ADC for the
treatment of Hodgkin and anaplastic large cell lymphoma. In addition,
Dr. Han supported the development of lintuzumab (SGN-33, ZAMYL™) and
vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A) during his time at Seattle Genetics.
Prior to working on antibody-drug conjugates, Dr. Han supported
preclinical and clinical drug development of small molecule and peptide
drugs in multiple therapeutic areas including metabolic, cardiovascular,
and neuroscience at Merck and Co., Inc. Dr. Han received his B.S. in
Chemical Engineering from the University of Washington, and Ph.D. in
Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering from the University of California,
Los Angeles where he also trained as a post-doctoral fellow in the
School of Medicine, Division of Cardiology.
Deborah J. Tranowski
Deborah J. Tranowski comes to Amphivena with over 15 years of experience
leading teams and providing clinical, project/alliance management and
regulatory expertise to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
She joins Amphivena from Coherus BioSciences, Inc. where she was
Executive Director, Product Development, leading late-stage,
partnered biosimilar programs. Prior to Coherus, Tranowski was Sr.
Director, Project & Portfolio Management at Medivation Inc. responsible
for building the Program and Alliance Management department and
supporting teams from preclinical through approval and commercialization
(Xtandi®). She led cross-functional development teams responsible for
registrational submissions at Tercica, Inc. (Increlex®) and
Medimmune/Aviron (FluMist®). Tranowski began her career as a computer
scientist, working for Booz Allen & Hamilton. She received a B.S. in
Computer Science and Mathematics from the University of Maryland and is
completing Stanford University’s Advanced Project Management program.
Lori Anne Kunkel, M.D.
Lori Anne Kunkel, M.D. has more than two decades of experience in
oncology and immunology drug development and commercialization. Dr.
Kunkel presently serves on the Board of Directors of Loxo Oncology,
Inc., Curis, Inc., Tocagen Inc. and Maverick Therapeutics Inc. She was
previously the acting Chief Medical Officer at Loxo and she served as
Chief Medical Officer at Pharmacyclics, Inc. (acquired by AbbVie) and
Proteolix, Inc. (acquired by Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), contributing
to the approvals of cancer therapeutics IMBRUVICA® and KYPROLIS®,
respectively. She has advised multiple clients including Chiron
Corporation (acquired by Novartis), Genentech/Roche, Salmedics (acquired
by Celgene Corporation), Stemcentrx, Inc. (acquired by AbbVie), Atreca,
Inc. and Verastem, Inc.
Dr. Kunkel served as a faculty member in the Division of
Hematology/Oncology at University of California, Los Angeles. Dr. Kunkel
obtained a medical degree from University of Southern California and a
bachelor's degree in biology from University of California, San Diego.
She is board certified in internal medicine and held board
certifications in hematology and oncology.
Patrick Baeuerle, Ph.D.
Patrick Baeuerle, Ph.D., joined MPM in 2015, and has since co-founded
MPM oncology start-ups: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., TCR² Therapeutics,
iOmx Therapeutics AG, Maverick Therapeutics, Inc. and Cullinan
Pharmaceuticals LLC. Previously, he was responsible for the development
of BiTE antibody Blincyto®, which was approved in 2014 within three
months of submission by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of
relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He also spearheaded
the BiTE technology, the industry’s leading T-cell engaging bispecific
antibody platform.
Prior to joining MPM, Dr. Baeuerle served as Vice President, Research,
and General Manager of Amgen Research Munich GmbH, where he oversaw
translational sciences of BiTE antibodies. From 1998 to 2012, he served
as Chief Scientific Officer for Micromet, Inc., and earlier headed small
molecule drug discovery at Tularik, Inc., a publicly traded
biotechnology company also acquired by Amgen (AMGN). From 1996-1998, he
served as Professor and Chairman of Biochemistry and Molecular
Biochemistry at the Medical Faculty of Freiburg University, Germany,
where he did groundbreaking research on transcription factor NF-kappaB.
Dr. Baeuerle has published more 238 PubMed-listed papers that have been
cited more than 64,000 times to date. He has a Hirsh index of 119 and
was rated Germany’s most frequently cited biomedical scientist of the
decade (1990-1999), and among the top 50 worldwide (1990 to 1997). He
holds a Ph.D. in biology from the University of Munich, and performed
post-doctoral research with Dr. David Baltimore at the Whitehead
Institute at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is also an
Honorary Professor of Immunology of the Medical Faculty at Munich
University.
About Amphivena Therapeutics
Amphivena Therapeutics, founded in 2013, is a private biotechnology
company developing AMV654, a CD33/CD3-bispecific T cell engaging
antibody for the treatment of AML and MDS. MPM Capital, Amphivena’s
major shareholder, led a $19.5 M Series A financing, with participation
by Aeris Capital and Affimed GmbH. More recently, funds managed by Tekla
Capital Management LLC joined the founding investors in a Series B
financing. For more information, please visit www.amphivena.com.